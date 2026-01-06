Perfect DFS Showdown Lineup for Rams-Panthers: Matthew Stafford Shows Why He is MVP

Wild Card Weekend is bringing (6) standalone NFL Games for us to have some fun with. The form I fun that I suggest happens to be in the form of Daily Fantasy Football. Showdown Slate's can be awesome and lucrative if we hit 6-for-6 on our selections. It may not be easy, but let me be your guide to victory. This is our preview at the Rams @ Panthers game this Saturday.

Quarterback: Matthew Stafford vs Bryce Young

Matthew Stafford is more of a safe than high-upside pick, in my estimation. This is given a few factors. First, the Rams are double-digit favorites and so, they may enter a run script late in the game. The Panthers are also 7th Best versus Quarterbacks. This game may better suit the Rams run game.

Bryce Young may be chasing in a pass script, but that also means that they have fallen behind. As much volume as he may have, he also needs execution. The Rams are 15th versus Quarterbacks. Young may lack upside, be he could field us a solid game at a cheaper price than Stafford.

Both Matthew Stafford and Bryce Young are moderate options of lower ceilings, but high floors.

Best Running Back Picks

Kyren Williams should be back as the majority back. We estimate Williams to have nearly 60% of Team Rushes, while Corum is closer to 30%. The Panthers are 24th versus Running Backs and the Touchdown Probability will be very high for Williams given the game script likelihood.

Blake Corum has high upside, but further risk with a 2-to-1 Rushing Attempt disadvantage, but only 30% cheaper in salary.

Rico Dowdle gives me much pause with his recent struggles. At one point this year, the Panthers were a Top-5 Rushing Offense. They are now 19th. By no means is Dowdle an elite Running Back. I believe that the early season successes were more of a fluke and momentum. The Rams are 12th versus Running Backs. He is a risk/reward play, where the reward is not trending too highly in my eyes.

Chuba Hubbard has lacked to gain any ground in this backfield. That will not change. He will have 4-to-8 Touches, most likely. That is not enough volume at his salary.

Kyren Williams is the only high-upside selection at the position.

Best Wide Receiver Picks

Puka Nacua will have a Target Share around 30%. The Panthers will not shadow with Jaycee Horn, so Nacua has free-reign to go off. The Panthers are 11th versus Wide Receivers, and balanced in coverage. I do think that Nacua is a tad overpriced, but surely useable. His Touchdown Probability is still well below 50%.

Davante Adams is my 2nd Most Probable Touchdown Scorer of this game, nearing on 50%. He is averaging over (2) Red Zone Targets per Game, and being very efficient at that. His Regular Target Share will be around 20-25%.

Tetairoa McMillan is on my love list this week. The Rams are just 23rd versus Wide Receivers. Either the Panthers will chase, or be competitive through McMillan. He has a 30% Target Share, being plenty to produce big.

Jalen Coker is a bit riskier given the low-score projection of the Panthers. Nonetheless, he is the WR2 in this favorable matchup and has reward worth the risk as a big-play threat.

Best Tight End Picks

The Rams can be complicated to measure. They rip off four Tight Ends regularly in their pass game. This is how they have compared to-date:

Player Games Played Targets Yards Touchdowns Colby Parkinson 15 57 408 8 Tyler Higbee 10 35 281 3 Davis Allen 17 33 208 3 Terrance Ferguson 13 25 231 3

As it appears, Parkinson and Higbee have the slight edge as the lead Tight Ends on the Rams. Per my estimation, they will both have about a 10-15% chance to score, each. As per Allen and Ferguson, their projected output will be about 2/3rd the amount. With less volume comes more risk. The Panthers are 17th versus Tight Ends.

Tommy Tremble is now the TE1 for the Panthers with Ja'Tavion Sanders on the IR. We project Tremble to have about a 15% Target Share and about the same probability to score. The Rams are 16th versus Tight Ends. I do not hate using Tremble for cheap.

Tommy Tremble is the safest, most cost-effective pick of all Tight Ends.

Kicker: Harrison Mevis vs Ryan Fitzgerald

I hate using both kickers for one reason — weather. As of now, the forecast in Charlotte has winds from 10 MPH to well over 15 MPH. Wind is king to hating kickers, and it does it to us.

If the forecast shifts, Mevis is a much better option. Fitzgerald averages about (1.7) Attempts per Game while Mevis averages (1.9). He is about 10% more accurate and the Rams offense is much better with a much higher score projection.

If weather clears up, use Harrison Mevis. Otherwise, use no kicker.

Defense/Special Teams

The Rams are Top-10 in Sacks and Takeaways. They also project the hold the Panthers under (18) Points in this game. All key factors favor the Rams and their upside may actually be enough to use in a Showdown Slate, despite it being rare.

