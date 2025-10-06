Patrick Mahomes, Travis Etienne And 3 Other PrizePicks Plays For Monday Night Football
Week 5 of Monday Night Football will feature a highly anticipated AFC matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Jacksonville Jaguars. Kansas City will go on the road for the second time this season, looking to build on a 2-2 start to the season, while the Jaguars will enter Monday night’s game with an overachieving 3-1 mark to start the year.
The Chiefs are coming off a notable 37-20 win over the Baltimore Ravens and will work to notch the team’s third consecutive win following an 0-2 start.
Jacksonville is coming off an upset win over the San Francisco 49ers in Week 4, thanks to an efficient performance from the run game.
PrizePicks users will look out for notable players throughout these potential playoff squads for some of Monday night’s top plays. Here are the five top PrizePicks player lines for Monday Night Football.
Brenton Strange Over 4.0 Receptions
Brenton Strange has been the most consistent receiver in the Jaguars’ receiving room to start the season, entering Monday night’s game as the team’s leading receiver in both yards and receptions. Strange has eclipsed 4 receptions in three of his first four games of the season and has received a notable target share alongside star wideouts Travis Hunter and Brian Thomas Jr. Four catches is a safe mark for Strange, considering his consistent volume over the first four games of the season.
Travis Etienne Over 65.5 Rushing Yards
Travis Etienne has re-emerged as one of the NFL’s top backs after a down season in 2024. His efficient production has helped Jacksonville get out to a 3-1 start to the year. Entering Week 5, Etienne ranks fifth in the NFL in rushing, averaging 98.5 yards per game so far. Liam Coen is likely to lean on his efficient rushing attack versus an inconsistent Chiefs run defense.
Xavier Worthy Over 57.5 Receiving Yards
Upon his return from injury, Xavier Worthy was quick to take over the target share in the Chiefs’ receiving corps. In his first game back from a two-game absence, Worthy led Kansas City pass-catchers with eight targets and 83 receiving yards on five catches. Matched up against the 23rd-ranked pass defense in the NFL, Worthy projects to build on a significant Week 4 performance versus the Jaguars.
Patrick Mahomes Over 251.5 Passing Yards
Patrick Mahomes broke out with a vintage performance versus the Ravens in Week 4, throwing for 270 yards and four touchdowns in his most efficient performance of the season thus far. Entering Week 5, Andy Reid will likely continue to put the ball through the air as the running back room works through its share of inconsistencies. Mahomes should find similar success versus a struggling Jaguars secondary on Monday night.
Harrison Butker Over 8.0 Points
Monday Night Football could feature plenty of field goal attempts as two of the NFL’s lowest-scoring defenses square off. The Jaguars are entering Week 5 ranked fourth in the league in points allowed, giving up an average of 18.0 points. Harrison Butker has eclipsed 10 points in each of Kansas City’s two wins and has surpassed his eight-point line in three of four games this season.