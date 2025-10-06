Stack Patrick Mahomes And Travis Kelce In Tonight's DraftKings DFS Showdown Contests
Last Thursday, the 49ers didn’t lie down in their game against the Rams despite missing their starting quarterback, two wide receivers, and a tight end. Mac Jones’s previous experience with Kendrick Bourne led to an impressive day for both players. Here’s the winning DraftKings roster:
Eight teams entered the winning roster, resulting in each team taking home $98,437.50. Puka Nacua (10/85/1) beat two players on this slate, but his high pushed him off the ticket, along with Mac Jones (347/2). Kendrick Bourne (27.2 fantasy points) was the difference-maker with a 5.9X score.
This contest had 88,235 twenty-dollar entries, with 19,130 teams receiving a payout for their investment.
On Monday night, the Kansas Chiefs (2-2) take on the Jacksonville Jaguars (3-1) on the road.
Last night, Xavier Worthy popped up on the injury report for the Chiefs with an ankle issue, giving him a questionable tag. Kansas City continues to rank poorly in running back stats (30th in fantasy points).
Jacksonville has been much better at running the ball than expected this year, but they have yet to get Brian Thomas rolling, and Travis Hunter is still finding his way as an NFL wide receiver.
The game over/under is 45.5. Based on this and the point spread (Chiefs by 3.5 points), the predicted final score should be about 25 to 21 in favor of Kansas City.
Here’s a look at this week’s top skill players.
Week 5 MNF Quarterbacks
Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs
Mahomes comes into Week 5 off his best start (275/4), lifting him to third in quarterback scoring in four-point passing touchdown formats. He has yet to pass for over 300 yards in a game while being more active running in Week 1 (6/57/1) and Week 2 (7/66/1). The Chiefs have had their top two starting wideouts on the field for 46 plays after four games. His yards per pass attempts (6.6) and completion rate (61.3) are at career low levels. I have him projected to gain 271 combined yards with two touchdowns and one interception in this matchup.
Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville Jaguars
Four games into 2024, Jaguars fans are questioning why they didn’t keep Mac Jones after showing continued success in relief for the 49ers. He brought the best out of Brian Thomas (50/675/5) over his final seven games in 2024. Lawrence has struggled all year to make plays with his top two wideouts – Thomas (12/164 on 32 targets ~ 37.5% completion rate) and Travis Hunter (13/118 on 21 targets ~ 9.1 yards per catch). Jacksonville quarterback ranked 29th in fantasy points after four games.
Week 5 MNF Running Backs
After four games, here’s a look at Kansas City’s running backs' snaps, fantasy points (PPR), and fantasy points per touch:
- Isiah Pacheco – 50.0%/27.30/0.72
- Kareem Hunt – 41.1%/26.10/0.64
- Brashard Smith – 15.0%/8.10/0.81
Last week, in blowout games with Baltimore, the Chiefs gave Smith some playing time in the fourth quarter, where he looked like he would help this offense on third downs (three catches for 27 yards or four targets). His pass-catching value helps his floor, but Smith’s playing time in this matchup falls into the speculation, gamble category.
Hunt should be Kansas City’s goal-line back, and the Jaguars’ defense has rated better than expected at defending running backs after four games. They are the only defense not to allow a rushing touchdown this year to a running back (one by Jake Browning, quarterback). Of the top five running back defenses after four games, Jacksonville has been the worst in receiving stats (24th in catches allowed – 20 and 27th in receiving yards – 189).
Travis Etienne, Jacksonville Jaguars
Despite two games with over 100 yards rushing and two long runs (71 and 48 yards), Etienne ranks 10th in running back scoring (66.60) in PPR formats. He has a touchdown in three consecutive matchups with two games (21.60 and 22.50) with over 20.00 fantasy points in DraftKings scoring. Jacksonville has had him on the field for 60.3% of its plays. Etienne is averaging 0.94 fantasy points per touch.
Over the past couple of weeks, Bhayshul Tuten has missed some practice due to a shoulder issue. He was out snapped by LeQuint Allen in Week 1 (9 to 4) and Week 3 (21 to 12). The Jaguars had Tuten on the field for 28 plays (20.3%) over the past two weeks. His breakaway speed can be an edge in space, and he has had a receiving touchdown this year.
Kansas City has struggled against running backs in the run game (75/383/3 – 5.1 yards per carry), with backs catching 20 of their 25 targets for 149 yards and one touchdown. Some of their run defense is skewed by a late 71-yard touchdown run by Justice Hill in Week 4
Week 5 MNF Wide Receivers
This season, the Chiefs have rotated in seven different wide receivers. Here’s a look at their snaps:
- JuJu Smith-Schuster (198 – 57 in Week 4)
- Marquise Brown (190 – 38 in Week 4)
- Tyquan Thornton (169 – 25 in Week 4)
- Xavier Worthy (46 – 43 in Week 4)
- Jason Brownlee (21)
- Jalen Royals (14 – all in Week 4)
- Nikko Remigio (12 – 4 in Week 4)
The status of Xavier Worthy’s ankle does cloud this showdown slate tonight, but the Chiefs do expect him to play. He is fully priced, and Kansas City looked for him 10 times last week in his limited playing time (121 combined yards with five catches and two rushes on eight targets). Worthy is by far the best receiving option for the Chiefs when at full strength (until Rashee Rice returns).
Smith-Schuster brings a grinder feel to this offense. He has a floor of four catches in three games (5/55, 4/55, and 4/36/1) while averaging only 4.5 targets per game.
After flashing in Week 1 (10/99) due to massive targets (16), Marquise Brown has been an afterthought in this offense over the past three weeks (5/30, 4/42, and 3/38/1 on 16 targets).
For anyone using Tyquan Thornton as an injury cover for Xavier Worthy, they did well in Week 2 (2/59/1) and Week 3 (5/71/1). He extended his scoring streak to three games last week despite catching one of his two targets for 11 yards. He brings big play and scoring upside, but Thornton will only offer wide receiver rotational value to the Chiefs with Worthy back in the starting lineup.
Kansas City will look to take advantage of Tyson Campbell (17/256/3 on 32 targets) in this matchup. He’s allowing 15.1 yards per catch.
Over the past two games, Jacksonville gave Parker Washington WR2 snaps (71% and 85%) over Travis Hunter (53% and 56%).
I mentioned the struggles of Brian Thomas and Travis Hunter earlier. The Chiefs prefer to play a man defense, attempting to keep wide receivers in front of their cornerbacks. They’ve allowed 46 catches for 497 yards and three touchdowns to wideouts, with them gaining 10.80 yards per catch. The Jaguars’ top tandem at wide receiver should have an advantage when singled in coverage, but they still need Trevor Lawrence to execute a winning pass. Thomas is priced like a stud in this showdown slate, while 43rd in fantasy points (36.00) in PPR formats.
Week 5 MNF Tight Ends
I sense that Noah Gray will ruin some showdown lineup tonight for teams that don’t roster him. He only has six catches for 22 yards this season on 13 targets, which is well below his 2024 momentum (40/437/5 on 49 targets). Last season, he surprised in three games (4/66, 4/23/2, and 4/66/2), suggesting he could easily be overlooked by the Jaguars’ defense tonight. The Chiefs have had Gray on the field for 57.9% of their plays this year, aligning with his snap count in 2024 (57.0%).
Travis Kelce has 15 catches for 182 yards and one touchdown on 22 targets this year. He’s making bigger plays (12.1 YPC) than in 2024 (8.5 YPC), but averaging only 5.4 targets per game (8.3 in 2024). His production puts him on pace to catch 64 passes for 773 yards and four touchdowns.
Jacksonville’s defense has allowed 20 catches for 199 yards and one touchdown on 27 targets to tight ends. They’ve faced Carolina (3/29), Cincinnati (7/53), Houston (5/39), and San Francisco (5/78/1).
Over the past two games, Brenton Strange led the Jaguars in catches (6/61 and 6/45) while receiving seven targets in both matchups. He has yet to score this year, giving him two touchdowns over his last 21 contests.
Kansas City has the fourth-best tight end defense (15/132/0 on 18 targets) after four games.
Perfect Week 5 MNF DFS Showdown Lineup on DraftKings
