Perfect Week 17 DraftKings Lineup Featuring A Jacoby Brissett-Trey McBride Stack

If you intend to win big rewards from a modest buy-in, playing DFS fantasy football, you need to get into DraftKings GPP tournaments. While there are big rewards with minimal risk, they are not easy to win. You have to have the perfect mix of both chalk and contrarian options to defeat the field. This is the perfect DraftKings fantasy football GPP lineup for the Sunday slate on Week 17.

QB Jacoby Brissett, Arizona Cardinals

DraftKings Price: $5,700

Brissett has a great matchup this week against the Bengals and has been a valuable fantasy asset since taking over the starting job in Arizona. Despite being surprisingly good against wide receivers, they are still allowing the fifth-most fantasy points to quarterbacks this season. At this price, he's an easy pick to be our starting quarterback.

RB Chase Brown, Cincinnati Bengals

Cincinnati Bengals running back Chase Brown (30) celebrates scoring a touchdown during the second quarter against the New York Jets at Paycor Stadium. | Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images

DraftKings Price: $7,400

On the other side of the ball in that same game, we have Brown against the Cardinals, coming off a massive three-touchdown performance. Arizona is allowing the second-most fantasy points to running backs this season. Brown should be in store for a monster game.

RB Rhamondre Stevenson, New England Patriots

DraftKings Price: $5,900

With this pick, we are banking on TreVeyon Henderson missing this game due to a concussion he suffered in Week 16. After Henderson exited, Stevenson took on a full bell-cow roll. He will thrive this week against the New York Jets this week, who are allowing the fifth-most fantasy points to running backs this season and are getting progressively worse as we get deeper into the season.

WR Chris Godwin Jr, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

DraftKings Price: $5,000

Godwin has a matchup against the Miami Dolphins this season. They are tough on outside receivers, but struggle inside against tight ends, running backs, and slot receivers in the passing attack. We expect Godwin to be the key player in their passing attack this week against Miami.

WR Parker Washington, Jacksonville Jaguars

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Parker Washington (11) makes a catch for a touchdown against the Denver Broncos during the second half at Empower Field at Mile High. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

DraftKings Price: $4,800

The Jags WR corps is a tough one to figure out from week-to-week, but he is coming off a huge game with 145 yards and a touchdown. Washington is the cheapest option and has proven he can also be the best option.

WR Alec Pierce, Indianapolis Colts

DraftKings Price: $4,700

Pierce was the wide receiver we pegged as potentially being the best option for Philip Rivers because of his ability to bring down jump balls, and he was just that last week. He caught four passes for 84 yards and two touchdowns. This week, he has a good matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

TE Trey McBride, Arizona Cardinals

Arizona Cardinals tight end Trey McBride (85) against the Atlanta Falcons at State Farm Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

DraftKings Price: $7,500

Usually, this is where we tell you that McBride is the player that we decided to stack with our quarterback because you need to hit on a stack; however, it may be Brissett that we decided to stack with McBride. He's the best tight end in fantasy football and will have the best possible matchup against the Bengals, who are allowing the most fantasy points in the league to tight ends this season.

FLEX Dylan Sampson, Cleveland Browns

DraftKings Price: $5,100

With Quinshon Judkins now placed on injured reserve and out for the season, we are going with rookie Dylan Sampson to be their leading back, and he has proven to have impressive PPR value. However, he has been banged up as well. If he does not play, just swap him out with fellow rookie runner Raheim Sanders, who costs just $4,800.

DST New England Patriots

DraftKings Price: $3,900

The Patriots have a good defense and are matched up against the lowly New York Jets. They are worth paying up for.

