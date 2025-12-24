Best Week 17 Running Back Streamers Featuring Rhamondre Stevenson & Isiah Pacheco

Championship week is upon us, and it's time to make sure we have the best possible lineup to help us win a fantasy football title. If you are still scrambling for starting options, there is no need to panic. There are still options out there for you on your waiver wire. These are the top streaming running backs for Week 17.

Rhamondre Stevenson, New England Patriots

Rookie running back TreVeyon Henderson suffered a concussion last week, and there is a strong chance he misses this game. Stevenson stepped in as the clear RB1 once he exited the game. When Henderson was healthy, he was still seeing touches, so he could be a full bell-cow back in his absence.

Last week, he carried the ball eight times for 51 yards and a touchdown, while catching two of three targets for 27 yards. In Week 17, he matches up against the New York Jets, who are allowing the fifth-most fantasy points to running backs this season and are far worse now than they were earlier in the season. Usually, Stevenson would have been a lock to be scooped up during the waiver period, but with just two teams left and both presumably being good teams, he could still be sitting out there.

RB Isiah Pacheco, Kansas City Chiefs

Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco (10) reacts after a play against the Washington Commanders during the fourth quarter of the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Pacheco has given fantasy owners very little over the back half of the year and has a rough matchup against the Denver Broncos this week. Denver is allowing the fewest fantasy points to running backs this season. Kansas City will also be starting rookie quarterback Chris Oladokun. A backup to a backup, let alone a rookie, is never great. However, he saw some things last week that gave us hope for Pacheco this week. Not only did he lead the team in carries, but more importantly, he caught six of seven targets for 41 yards. It looks like he could be serving as Oladokun's outlet in this game.

RB Raheim Sanders, Cleveland Browns

Quinshon Judkins is out for the season after suffering a major leg injury in Week 16. The Browns are already without Jerome Ford, and Dylan Sampson has been sidelined as well. This leaves Sanders as the likely starter in Cleveland this week. Last week, Sanders led the Browns with 11 carries for 42 yards and caught his only target for four yards. We don't love the matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers, but if you can get a potential bell-cow back off the waiver wire on championship week, you have to consider it.

RB Samaje Perine, Cincinnati Bengals

Cincinnati Bengals running back Samaje Perine (34) runs with the ball during the third quarter against the New York Jets at Paycor Stadium. | Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images

The Bengals are giving Perine plenty of volume, much to the dismay of Chase Brown owners. Over the past four games, he has carried the ball 41 times and has been targeted seven times. Last week, he carried the ball seven times for 25 yards and a touchdown, and grabbed two of three targets for 16 yards. Cincy plays against the Arizona Cardinals this week. They are allowing the second-most fantasy points to running backs this season. The combination of the volume and matchup makes Perine an intriguing option.

More Fantasy Sports On SI News: