Perfect Week 4 TNF DraftKings DFS Showdown Lineup Featuring Trey Benson And JSN
On Monday night, I had four pieces of the winning showdown puzzle right at DraftKings. Unfortunately, my bankroll wasn’t deep enough to rotate the needed top players to get a piece of the winning ticket. All my entries cashed, but I didn’t double-stack the Lions’ running backs.
Forty-seven teams duplicate the winning roster, leading to each ticket winning $16,005.32. Their contest had 117,647 entries, with 24,885 teams receiving a payout for their investment. Here’s a look at the top lineup:
Mark Andrews was the top value on this showdown slate. He delivered a 6.2X score for each $1,000 invested. I had him locked in as my caption, while mentioning him twice last week as a winning play in this contest.
Mark Andrews, Baltimore Ravens
Two games into 2025, the Ravens’ tight ends only have two catches for five yards on five targets, leading to two losing days by Andrews (1/5 and 1/4 on four targets). He scored a touchdown last week, but the ball was knocked out late by a defender. The Ravens decided not to challenge the catch.
Last year, the Ravens’ tight ends led the NFL with 18 touches while ranking highly in catches (106), receiving yards (1,281), and targets (138). Baltimore scored 81 points by scoring 10 touchdowns and four field goals over their 23 possessions.
Many fantasy teams will sit Andrews this week, but Baltimore features their tight ends too much historically, with Lamar Jackson starting to expect his poor stats to continue. In addition, the Ravens continue to have Andrews on the field for a higher percentage of their plays (Week 1 – 75% and Week 2 – 80%).
I expect Andrews to be a winning showdown play on Monday night against the Lions.
David Mongomery (32.40) was the highest scoring player on Monday night, thanks to scoring twice while receiving a three-point bonus for gaining 100 yards (72 coming off a late game run).
I also wrote this about Rashad Bateman for this showdown matchup:
The changes in the wide receiver corps in Baltimore have led to Rashod Bateman losing his 2024 momentum (45/756/9 on 72 targets) over the first two games (only four catches for 25 yards on eight targets). He’s been on the field for 73% and 59% of their snaps (WR2) over the first two games. Despite his appearance of weakness, Bateman brings big-play and scoring ability. I view him as an excellent value in this matchup, with the feeling that it is his turn to score.
On Thursday night, the Seattle Seahawks travel to Arizona to take on the Cardinals. In my Seahawks/Cardinals game preview article, I included some DraftKings prop lines with player write-ups to highlight their potential value in this matchup.
Here’s a look at this week’s top skill players:
Week 4 Thursday Night Football Quarterbacks
Kyler Murray rates as the better quarterback play in this game due to his edge in value in the run game. He continues to underachieve his early career ceiling in touchdowns (37 in 2020 over 16 games). Over his last 39 starts, Murray produced 60 touchdowns (1.54 per start) while gaining only 6.6 yards per pass attempt (6.1 in 2025).
The Cardinals have two talented receiving options (Marvin Harrison Jr. and Trey McBride), but they lost James Conner last week. Murray must do a better job finishing drives with touchdowns to reach a higher quarterback ranking for the year. Last season, he gained 569 combined yards in two games against Seattle with only two touchdowns. His pass attempts (37 and 38) were above his season average (31.8).
Sam Darnold has three winning check points so far this season.
- 70.3% completion rate
- 9.0 yards per pass attempt
- His chemistry with Jaxon Smith-Njigba has been on point in all three of his games (9/124, 8/103, and 5/96/1).
On the downside, Darnold has only attempted 74 passes this year due to game flow and game score. The Cardinals’ defense held Geno Smith to 487 passing yards last season with two touchdowns on 61 pass attempts.
I have Murray ranked 12th at quarterback this week, compared to 28th for Darnold (35 pass attempts).
Week 4 Thursday Night Football Running Backs
On Tuesday night, Zach Charbonnet was removed from the Seahawks’ injury report, leading me to fully project him for this week’s matchup. Heading into Thursday, he is listed as questionable with his lingering foot issue. He rates well for this matchup, but his outlook will need to be adjusted later in the day when Seattle provides a more accurate update on his availability for the game. At the very least, I need to shift more of his chances back to Kenneth Walker.
Last week, Walker skyrocketed up the running back projections when Charbonnet was ruled out. The Seahawks dominated the game against the Saints on the scoreboard (44-13), with Walker scoring twice. On the downside, he struggled to find open field in the run game (16/38/2) while hitting the showers early.
He was quiet in his only matchup (16/41) against the Seahawks in 2024 while making more plays catching the ball (4/52). Walker ran the ball much better over his first four games (21/97/1, 26/109/2, 26/105, and 17/78) vs. the Seahawks. Running backs have 53 carries for 199 yards and one touchdown vs. the Cardinals.
Trey Benson looks poised to fill the Cardinals’ running back opportunity in a big way, while needing to prove his worth in scoring in the red zone. DraftKings somewhat closed his value window in this game while setting his flex salary at $8,800. If Benson can score 18.00 fantasy points, he would be a winning play on this slate. I love his ceiling and potential. Last year, James Conner scored 22.20 fantasy points at home against Seattle.
Week 4 Thursday Night Football Wide Receivers
At first glance, Marvin Harrison appears to be a much better value than Jaxon Smith-Njigba based on each player’s salary. In the scope of fantasy points this year, the Seahawks’ top wideout (65.30 fantasy points in DraftKings scoring) has been worth twice as much as Harrison (30.20). Volume is Njigba’s friend, while Harrison relies more on scoring to reach a playable floor. Here’s a look at both players' results from last season in this matchup:
- Jaxon Smith-Njigba (6/77/1 and 5/82/1)
- Marvin Harrison Jr. (3/47 and 4/49)
Cooper Kupp has the pricing ($7,000) and previous resume to be the winning captain play in this showdown contest. On the downside, he has been the third fiddle (11/136 on 15 targets) in Seattle’s passing game after three weeks. The Seahawks gave him a winning opportunity in Week 2 (7/90 on nine targets), fitting his previous profile with the Rams. In two games vs. Arizona last season, Kupp only had five catches for 66 yards on nine targets. He has 70 catches for 815 yards and five touchdowns over 12 games in his career vs. Seattle.
Tory Horton ($5,800) is an easy fade for me. His salary is above his WR3 opportunity and targets (9), and his fantasy ranking is driven by touchdowns (3). Horton brings talent to the table, which should command chances as the season moves on.
Michael Wilson ($3,400) brings a filler salary in this matchup, but he has one catch in each game this year. Over his previous four games against the Seahawks, Wilson delivered two playable outcomes (6/95 and 2/57/1) at home.
Greg Dortch bumps WR3 status in this game with Zay Jones ruled out. He can be sneaky at times when overlooked by a defense. The Seahawks have held him in check over seven games (7/29 on 10 targets).
Week 4 Thursday Night Football Tight Ends
Last season, McBride played well in both games (12/133 and 7/70) against the Seahawks while receiving elite targets (15 and 14). He had a much weaker target opportunity in 2023 vs. Seattle (3/29 and 3/34/1 on 12 combined chances). McBride has been steady over his first three games (6/61, 6/78, and 5/43/1) in 2025 while averaging eight targets.
Seattle has allowed the second-most catches (23/174) to tight ends this year, while also ranking poorly in targets (28 – 30th) and touchdowns allowed (3 – 30th).
The Seahawks’ tight ends only have eight catches for 99 yards and one touchdown on 12 targets this year. Arizona gave up 19 catches for 159 yards on 24 targets over the first two weeks of the season while facing New Orleans and Carolina. AJ Barner has been on the field for 75.6% of their plays, compared to 39.8% by Elijah Arroyo. A touchdown by either player could be enough to place either player on the winning ticket if this game has enough offense to support top talent scoring well in fantasy points.
Week 4 Thursday Night Football DraftKings DFS Showdown Perfect Lineup
Here's my Perfect Lineup for this matchup:
I wanted to pair Cooper Kupp with Zach Charbonnet in this game, but I’m not sure if Seattle’s number two running back will suit up when writing this article. That game plan would require AJ Barner or Michael Wilson to hit the winning ticket based on their salaries.
I’m confident that Trey Benson and Trey McBride score high enough to be in play tonight. If I use Kyler Murray in my lineup, my structure on Seattle’s side of the offense gets messy due to the remaining salary.