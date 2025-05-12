PGA DFS: 2025 PGA Tour Championship Picks
The season's second major has arrived, as the 2025 PGA Championship returns to Charlotte, North Carolina. Quail Hollow Club—site of the 2017 PGA and the annual Truist Championship—once again plays host. Stretching 7,626 yards as a par-71 with pure Bermudagrass throughout, this demanding layout rewards elite drivers and laser-sharp iron play. The closing gauntlet, known as the “Green Mile” (holes 16–18), has historically turned final rounds into dramatic thrillers.
With 156 players in the field and a top-70-and-ties cut line, there's a slightly wider path to the weekend for DFS players. But lineup construction remains a puzzle. Building around Scottie Scheffler ($13,400) leaves little salary for depth. Rory McIlroy ($12,200) and Bryson DeChambeau ($11,500) offer more roster flexibility, while the $7K range is loaded with intriguing value plays.
Early-week storms could soften conditions, but the tournament itself looks promising: mild winds, overcast skies, and highs in the 80s—ideal for aggressive shotmakers who can handle Quail Hollow’s stern test.
PGA DFS Stats To Watch:
Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
Strokes Gained: Approach
Strokes Gained: Putting
Driving Distance
Past Five PGA Tour Champions:
2024: Xander Schauffele
2023: Brooks Koepka
2022: Justin Thomas
2021: Phil Mickelson
2020: Collin Morikawa
Top PGA DFS Targets for the 2025 PGA Championship
Rory McIlroy ($12,200)
No one has owned Quail Hollow quite like McIlroy. With four wins and a course-record 61 under his belt, he returns riding immense momentum after finally conquering Augusta. Add wins at THE PLAYERS and Pebble Beach, and McIlroy is enjoying a banner 2025.
He ranks sixth on Tour in SG: Putting and continues to dominate off the tee. While he'll be chalky, fading Rory at his most comfortable track feels like overthinking.
Bryson DeChambeau ($11,500)
DeChambeau’s game is built for big stages and brawny layouts, and Quail Hollow fits the bill. He captured the 2024 U.S. Open and nearly repeated at last year’s PGA. With strong finishes in recent LIV events and a much lower salary than Scheffler, he’s a powerful pivot with real win equity.
Justin Thomas ($9,900)
Thomas has rebuilt his game in 2025, turning putting from a liability into an asset—he’s now 23rd in SG: Putting. That improvement helped fuel a win at RBC Heritage and two runner-up finishes, including last week at the Truist.
His driver remains a work in progress (108th in accuracy), but he's trending in the right direction. Combine that with elite iron play and past glory at Quail (he won the 2017 PGA here), and you get a high-upside value at sub-$10K.
Justin Rose ($8,000)
Quietly consistent, Rose continues to shine in majors. He’s notched five straight top-15s at the PGA, including four top-10s, and just finished runner-up in a playoff at Augusta. The 2013 U.S. Open champ might be flying under the radar again, but DFS players should take note.
He did withdraw from the Truist last week due to illness, so monitor his status. If healthy, he’s a strong candidate to contend yet again.
Keegan Bradley ($7,200)
Bradley’s putting woes persist (143rd in SG: Putting), but his ball-striking is world-class—he ranks eighth in SG: Tee-to-Green. He’s already logged solid finishes this season at Bay Hill (T5), the Farmers (T15), and THE PLAYERS (T20).
He’s unlikely to make a trophy run without a spike putting week, but a top-20 is realistic, especially at a venue where he’s had previous success (T21 at Quail Hollow last year).
Rickie Fowler ($7,100)
Fowler made the most of a sponsor’s invite with a T15 at last week’s Truist, also held at Quail Hollow. A former winner here (2012), he knows the course intimately. If the putter cooperates, he has the pedigree and familiarity to make a surprise run into Sunday.
