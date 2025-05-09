5 Fantasy Football Sleepers To Target In 2025 Best Ball Drafts
The 2025 fantasy football landscape is teeming with intriguing value plays, from overlooked dual-threat quarterbacks to explosive wideouts on the brink of breakout. These five players offer the perfect blend of talent, opportunity, upside, and draft-day value to dominate in 2025 fantasy football Best Ball formats.
QB Justin Fields, New York Jets
Now under center for the Jets, Justin Fields steps into 2025 with a fresh start and a fully guaranteed two-year, $40 million deal—clear confirmation that this is his job to lose. While his passing remains inconsistent (career 61.1% completion, 7.0 YPA), his electric mobility continues to elevate his fantasy value into elite territory. Only Lamar Jackson has averaged more rushing yards per game among quarterbacks over the past four seasons, and Fields has posted top-12 fantasy numbers in over half of his career starts, including 12 top-five finishes.
New head coach Aaron Glenn knows that rushing threat all too well—Fields gashed his Lions defense for 100+ yards in three of their five meetings—and has already signaled plans to leverage that dual-threat ability. With Garrett Wilson as a familiar target from their Ohio State days and Breece Hall anchoring the backfield, Fields has enough weapons to take another leap. Add in promising rookies Armand Membou and Mason Taylor, and the Jets are quietly assembling a solid supporting cast. Fields may not have elite passing numbers, but his legs alone make him one of fantasy’s most intriguing mid-round quarterbacks who could pop off any given week.
RB Kyren Williams, Los Angeles Rams
Kyren Williams is a volume-and-touchdown machine, racking up 31 scores over his last 28 starts and logging a hefty 350 touches in 2024—good for 21 per game. While his efficiency dipped a bit from 2023 (4.1 YPC, 5.4 YPR), and the Rams still treat running back targets like a rare delicacy (just 55 on the year), Williams’ role remains rock solid.
He eclipsed 20 fantasy points in four games—including a 31.6-point eruption in Week 2—and posted double-digit fantasy totals in 17 of 18 contests, making him one of the most consistent backs in the league. With a stable offensive ecosystem featuring Matthew Stafford and Sean McVay, plus a roster that nearly dethroned the eventual champs in the playoffs, Williams enters 2025 as a rock-steady backend RB1.
He may not give you highlight-reel efficiency, but the volume, scoring upside, and reliability make him one of the sharpest Best Ball values on the board this offseason.
WR DeVonta Smith, Philadelphia Eagles
Despite missing four games in 2024, DeVonta Smith still secured a WR27 finish in PPR formats and set a career high with 15.3 fantasy points per game. The fleet-footed playmaker reeled in 68 catches on 89 targets—boasting a stellar 76.4% catch rate given his deep aDOT—and scored nine touchdowns, proving once again he can flip a game in a single play.
Smith’s boom-or-bust nature makes him an ideal fit for Best Ball formats, where volatility becomes a virtue. His 2024 stat line was a rollercoaster—ranging from a modest 3.4-point dip in Week 10 to a jaw-dropping 30.0-point explosion in Week 18, both ironically versus Dallas. While his inconsistency may irk redraft managers, he remains a high-upside WR2 in all formats.
Savvy drafters should keep their eyes on Smith: in Best Ball, ceiling matters more than floor. He finished as the WR17 in points per game despite the Eagles attempting the fewest passes in the NFL. If Philadelphia even modestly shifts toward a more pass-happy script in 2025, Smith could easily outproduce his ADP—offering strong value as a mid-round pick entering his age-26 season.
WR Marvin Mims Jr., Denver Broncos
Third-year breakouts are a time-honored tradition in fantasy football, and Marvin Mims may be next in line to follow that trajectory. While his 2024 campaign ended with a modest WR57 finish, the explosive Broncos wideout delivered a dazzling late-season surge—racking up 52.3 fantasy points and four touchdowns over the final two weeks.
Though it's unrealistic to expect that level of output every week, Mims' speed and vertical playmaking give him the ability to flip a game in an instant. His boom-or-bust profile makes him a frustrating asset in traditional formats, but he's a prime Best Ball gem with upside to break into the top-50 wide receivers in 2025.
What makes his case even more intriguing is the turnaround he showed midseason. After a quiet first half, Mims erupted post-Week 11, leading all wide receivers in yards per route run (3.63) during that stretch—a promising indicator of his growing role and efficiency.
Still just 23 years old, Mims is entering a critical season with the Broncos as they continue to shape their offense around Bo Nix. If his second-half surge proves sustainable, fantasy managers could be looking at one of the more rewarding values in Best Ball formats.
TE Dalton Kincaid, Buffalo Bills
After an encouraging rookie campaign (73 catches for 673 yards on 91 targets), Dalton Kincaid hit a sophomore speed bump in 2024, derailing fantasy hopes with a TE30 finish in PPR formats. A combination of knee and collarbone injuries forced him to miss four games, and even when active, his production was largely inconsistent—he managed just three double-digit outings before fading from fantasy relevance after Week 10.
The bigger issue may have been usage. Despite a promising 26% target rate—fifth among tight ends with at least 150 routes—Kincaid was only running routes on 57.5% of dropbacks, a red flag for any would-be breakout. He reportedly played through a torn PCL, which sheds some light on his underwhelming second season and was later confirmed by head coach Sean McDermott.
Still, with a clean bill of health and Josh Allen slinging passes, Kincaid heads into Year 3 as a high-upside rebound candidate. He’ll flirt with TE1 status on draft boards and could be a savvy late-round steal for drafters willing to bet on talent, target share, and post-hype potential, especially in Best Ball formats where consistency doesn’t matter much.
