PGA DFS Picks For The 2025 Masters: Scottie Scheffler Leads The Way
The 2025 Masters Tournament ushers in the PGA Tour’s major championship season with tradition, prestige, and the return of defending champion Scottie Scheffler. Fresh off a historic 2024 campaign that included seven PGA Tour victories and an Olympic gold, Scheffler now seeks his third green jacket in four years at the iconic Augusta National—a demanding par-72 layout that tests precision, endurance, and mental fortitude.
Below are key players offering early value based on their DraftKings pricing:
Stud To Anchor Your PGA DFS Lineup:
Scottie Scheffler ($12,400)
Despite not yet claiming a victory in 2025, Scottie Scheffler enters Augusta as the undisputed frontrunner. He narrowly missed a playoff at the Texas Children’s Houston Open last week and has delivered elite ball-striking performances in three consecutive starts—each yielding over six strokes gained in that department.
Scheffler’s tee-to-green mastery, coupled with a steadily improving short game, positions him as the most reliable cornerstone for DFS builds. At a premium DraftKings salary of $12,400, he remains a priority play in all contest formats. Don’t forget that he has never finished outside of the top 20 in this event, with his “worst” outing coming in his 2020 debut when he finished T19.
Second-Tier PGA DFS Option:
Jon Rahm ($10,400)
Jon Rahm is perhaps the most prominent LIV Golf representative returning to Augusta National, and despite his pedigree, he remains somewhat under the radar ahead of this year’s Masters. A past champion with a sterling track record—four top-10 finishes in six appearances prior to his 2023 victory—Rahm has quietly amassed 11 top-10s in his last 12 starts globally, including strong showings on the DP World Tour.
However, his post-LIV transition has been met with uneven results on golf’s biggest stages. The 2024 major season was a low point by his lofty standards, featuring a career-worst T45 at Augusta.
In 2025, Rahm has produced four straight top-6 finishes in LIV events, but the level of competition and course setups make it difficult to assess his true form. With diminished buzz surrounding him and likely lower DFS ownership, he becomes an intriguing contrarian play in GPP contests.
Mid-Priced PGA DFS Options:
Tyrell Hatton ($8,600)
Tyrrell Hatton, widely regarded as one of the most accomplished players yet to capture a major, has posted top-10 finishes in all four majors and brings a reliable track record to Augusta National. The 33-year-old has made the cut in six of his last seven Masters appearances—including a career-best T9 last year—making him a cost-effective, high-floor option for DFS lineups.
While he’s been candid in his critiques of Augusta, Hatton has gradually adapted to its challenges, with four consecutive made cuts underscoring his improved form at the venue.
Russell Henley ($8,400)
In major tournaments, some of the PGA Tour's most skilled golfers often become undervalued, and Russell Henley exemplifies this trend. After a brief hiatus following a T30 finish at The Players Championship, the Georgia native secured his first win of the season at the Arnold Palmer Invitational in March, edging out Collin Morikawa.
Henley has consistently performed well in majors, with top-25 finishes in five of his last eight appearances, making him an attractive option for DFS players due to his competitive pricing, solid Masters history, and recent form. Averaging 89.3 FPPG and boasting four top-10 finishes—including his recent victory at Bay Hill—Henley’s tee-to-green prowess, coupled with a reliable putting stroke, positions him as a strong contender at Augusta.
Corey Conners ($7,900)
The precise Canadian ball-striker, Conners, brings formidable tee-to-green skills to Augusta National. With three consecutive top-10 finishes at the Masters from 2020 to 2022, he remains a highly regarded mid-priced DFS option.
Currently in excellent form, Conners posted three top-10 finishes in a row before a T18 finish at the Texas Valero Open last week. With five top-10 finishes since January’s, Conners’ improved putting is still the primary area for growth in his game. If his short game is on, he should deliver significant value.
PGA DFS Bargains:
Keegan Bradley ($7,000)
Bradley consistently presents strong value on DFS slates due to his exceptional tee-to-green metrics. Over the past six months, he has demonstrated solid form and remains a reliable tee-to-green striker, with back-to-back top-25 finishes at the Masters. The U.S. Ryder Cup captain has made the cut in six of his seven career Masters starts. Should Bradley secure another top-25 finish at this price point, he will represent a worthwhile investment.
Aaron Rai ($6,800)
Aaron Rai has showcased exceptional ball-striking ability in 2025, continuing his impressive form from 2024, highlighted by his first PGA Tour victory last spring. His improvement with the putter has also been noticeable and he now consistently hits greens in regulation at over 70%, good for 27th on Tour.
Prior to missing the cut at the Texas Children’s Houston Open last week, Rai had put together three solid performances in a row, yielding fantasy point totals between 76.5 and 122. At such a cheap price, Rai could provide the biggest ROI on the slate.
