2025 NFL Mock Draft 3.0: Shedeur Sanders Falls, Travis Hunter Rises
With all the latest free agency signings and trades, NFL teams are beginning to shift their attention to this month’s 2025 NFL Draft. Let’s take a look at where the top prospects may land and how that can shift the ever-evolving fantasy football landscape.
1. Tennessee Titans: QB Cam Ward, Miami
All indications suggest the Titans are poised to select the consensus top quarterback available. Ward's composure under pressure, coupled with his creative playmaking, positions him as a compelling prospect—one whose floor may be higher than commonly perceived. With Tennessee fortifying its offensive line and potentially securing an additional offensive weapon to pair with Calvin Ridley, the organization appears intent on crafting a conducive framework for Ward’s long-term growth.
Fantasy Outlook: While Ward may require time to establish himself as a reliable fantasy football asset, the Titans' current skill-position talent leaves much to be desired. However, his dual-threat capabilities add an element of upside, allowing him to extend plays and contribute with his legs. As a result, he projects as a mid-range QB2 option for the 2025 season.
2. Cleveland Browns: EDGE Abdul Carter, Penn State
Abdul Carter stands out as the premier talent remaining on the board, and the Browns appear unlikely to compromise their roster stability by prematurely reaching for a quarterback. While some fans may be eager for Cleveland to invest in a future signal-caller, the franchise is expected to pivot toward Carter—an explosive defensive presence who can be deployed opposite Myles Garrett. This move would immediately elevate the Browns' pass-rushing unit to elite status, affording the organization time to continue its deliberate search for a long-term solution under center.
3. New York Giants: WR/CB Travis Hunter, Colorado
In the previous two editions, we had the Giants selecting a quarterback. However, since signing Jameis Winston and Russell Wilson (the latter of whom said he expects to be the starter), the G-Men may pivot to another position of need. If Big Blue decides to forego the quarterback position until next year, Colorado’s Travis Hunter is the obvious choice. The 2024 Heisman Trophy winner would provide the Giants with one of the best one-two punches at the wide receiver position by pairing him with Malik Nabers.
Fantasy Outlook: It’s hard to predict Hunter’s fantasy future due to the fact that plays on both sides of the ball. However, from analyzing the tape, Hunter is at his best when the ball is in his hands. A dynamic duo of Nabers and Hunter could be just what the doctor ordered for the Giants. I wouldn’t be shocked if Hunter finished within the top 15 wide receivers in his rookie season.
4. New England Patriots: OL Armand Membou, Missouri
The Patriots may be disheartened to see both Hunter and Carter selected ahead of them, but the situation may ultimately serve their long-term interests. With premium defensive talent off the board, New England is compelled to address its most glaring need by selecting the top offensive lineman available. Despite bolstering the unit in free agency, the Patriots’ offensive line remained among the league’s most porous in 2024, necessitating further reinforcement. They secure a premier tackle prospect to protect Drake Maye as he enters a pivotal second season under center. While some analysts regard Will Campbell as the superior option, Missouri’s Armand Membou has rapidly ascended draft boards and offers an enticing blend of athleticism and upside.
5. Jacksonville Jaguars: DT Mason Graham, Michigan
Mason Graham would be a consensus top-10 selection in virtually any draft class. While he may not possess the prototypical frame of a physically overwhelming interior defensive lineman, his sustained dominance at the collegiate level underscores his exceptional disruptive capabilities. Graham consistently dismantles opposing blockers with technical precision and leverage, projecting as a significant challenge for NFL offensive linemen in isolated matchups.
6. Las Vegas Raiders: RB Ashton Jeanty, Boise State
While selecting a running back this early might be considered a slight reach, Jeanty would undeniably elevate the Raiders’ offensive efficiency. Although this wouldn’t be my personal approach, the rationale is clear—Las Vegas is in need of a consistent, dependable playmaker to move the chains. Jeanty is widely regarded as the top running back in this class, and while the overall depth at the position allows for value later in the draft, his versatile and explosive skill set makes him a strong candidate for an immediate impact in a featured role.
Fantasy Outlook: Under Pete Carroll, Marshawn Lynch flourished—and Jeanty could thrive in a similar fashion if selected by the Raiders. From a fantasy football standpoint, Jeanty projects as the most impactful offensive rookie, poised to assume the starting job in a backfield that lacks proven talent. With a retooled offense and a clear path to volume, Jeanty has the tools to emerge as a top-10 fantasy running back as early as his rookie season.
7. New York Jets: OL Will Campbell, LSU
New York’s decision to acquire Justin Fields—whose tendency to absorb sacks has been well-documented—places an even greater premium on bolstering their pass protection unit. Although concerns surrounding Campbell’s suboptimal arm length emerged during the combine, he alleviated some of that scrutiny by measuring in with a more favorable 33-inch wingspan at his pro day.
8. Carolina Panthers: EDGE Jalon Walker, Georgia
Carolina’s defensive front is in urgent need of both depth and enhanced athleticism, especially following the departure of Brian Burns. Jalon Walker, a highly versatile and explosive defender, brings a relentless motor and physicality that enables him to contribute across multiple positions within the front seven. With no Panthers defender surpassing six sacks last season, Walker possesses the skill set to immediately address the unit’s pass-rushing inefficiencies.
9. New Orleans Saints: QB Shedeur Sanders, Colorado
The New Orleans Saints haven’t had a true franchise quarterback since the days of Drew Brees. With Sanders slipping this far, it will be difficult for them to pass on his upside.
Fantasy Outlook: This would be a dream scenario for Sanders. Landing in the Big Easy would provide him with a stud running back in Alvin Kamara, along with a few big-play receivers in Chris Olave and Rasheed Shaheed. Although Sanders may not start in Year 1 sitting behind Derek Carr on the depth chart, it’s a great opportunity for him to learn at the next level.
10. Chicago Bears: OL Kelvin Banks Jr., Texas
Caleb Williams was the most sacked quarterback in the NFL in 2024 and although the Bears have revamped their offensive line through free agency, they aren’t quite done yet. In steps Kelvin Banks Jr. out of Texas.
11. San Francisco 49ers: EDGE Mykell Williams, Georgia
San Francisco’s pass-rushing unit underperformed in 2024, struggling to generate consistent disruption based on both pressure rate and sack production—challenges that were only compounded by the offseason departure of several key contributors. In response, the addition of Williams offers incoming defensive coordinator Robert Saleh a high-ceiling edge talent whose explosiveness and versatility make him an ideal complement to Nick Bosa on the defensive front.
12. Dallas Cowboys: RB Omarion Hampton, North Carolina
Dallas may be lamenting its lack of urgency in pursuing elite running back talent such as Saquon Barkley or Derrick Henry during the previous offseason. While Hampton may not possess the raw power of Jeanty, his refined receiving ability and lateral quickness present a compelling dual-threat option out of the backfield.
Fantasy Outlook: Hampton’s burst around the edge adds a needed explosive element to an offense that has leaned heavily on the aerial connection between Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb with limited postseason success. Under new head coach Brian Schottenheimer, Hampton is poised to assume a pivotal role in revitalizing the Cowboys’ ground game. He could emerge as a three-down back by the end of the season despite the presence of Javonte Williams and Miles Sanders.
13. Miami Dolphins: S Malaki Starks, Georgia
With Jevón Holland departing for the Giants in free agency, the Dolphins addressed the void by signing veteran reinforcements. However, adding Starks would provide them with a dynamic and versatile playmaker in the secondary—an adaptable chess piece capable of elevating their defensive backfield.
14. Indianapolis Colts: TE Tyler Warren, Penn State
Since Eric Ebron in 2018, no Colts tight end has surpassed 500 receiving yards. Warren, however, offers an immediate solution as a reliable security option for Anthony Richardson (or Daniel Jones), bringing versatility to both the passing and rushing games.
Fantasy Outlook: With 26 carries for 218 yards and four touchdowns in 2024, in addition to surpassing 1,000 receiving yards, Warren has the potential to make an immediate and significant impact on the offense. Warren won’t come anywhere close to matching Brock Bowers’ production in 2024 but he should lead all rookie tight ends in PPR scoring in 2025. The Colts lack much competition for him on the depth chart.
15. Atlanta Falcons: LB Jihaad Campbell, Arizona
It’s important to note that Atlanta used three consecutive picks to strengthen the defensive front after selecting Michael Penix Jr. with the No. 8 overall pick last spring. However, additional impact is required, and Jihaad Campbell is a versatile hybrid defender capable of excelling in a variety of roles. His potential as a pass-rusher remains largely untapped, which could further enhance his value and elevate him within this draft class.
16. Arizona Cardinals: CB Jahdae Barron, Texas
Barron was considered a probable first-round selection prior to the Combine, and he solidified his position on day one with an impressive 4.39 40-yard dash. The former Longhorn had a successful tenure as a nickel cornerback for several seasons before transitioning to the outside in 2024, where he experienced a breakout performance. His versatility will prove to be pivotal for an Arizona defense that struggled to contain opposing receivers.
17. Cincinnati Bengals: EDGE Mike Green, Marshall
Given that the Bengals have extended Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins and that Joe Burrow is still under center, Trey Hendrickson could be shown the door. For that reason, it just makes way too much sense for the Bengals to invest in another pass rusher. Don’t let the emblem on his helmet fool you, the product out of Marshall could be a significant difference maker in Year 1.
18. Seattle Seahawks: WR Tetairoa McMillan, Arizona
Seattle will be tempted to snag an offensive lineman but the best value in the draft remains at the wide receiver position in Tatairoa McMillan. Although Seattle signed Cooper Kupp to replace DK Metcalf, McMillan would still provide much-needed speed for a new-look offense under Sam Darnold.
Fantasy Outlook: McMillan is poised to be a target magnet in Seattle, though it may take some time for that to materialize. He will begin the season third in the pecking order behind Jaxon Smith-Ngigba and Kupp. McMillan has excellent ball-tracking skills and can come down with even the most contested catches. He’s a yards-after-catch beast and has the upside of someone like Drake London, who went nuclear with the Falcons last year.
19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: CB Will Johnson, Michigan
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have exceeded expectations with Baker Mayfield leading the offense. With Jalen McMillan emerging as a reliable WR3, Bucky Irving proving himself as a durable workhorse running back, and Chris Godwin re-signed to complement Mike Evans for another season, the Bucs' offense is primed for a high-powered campaign. However, concerns persist on the defensive side of the ball, and Michigan cornerback Will Johnson presents an immediate solution. Once projected as a top-10 pick, Johnson offers the potential to step into a starting role, making him an ideal selection for the Buccaneers at the 19th overall pick.
20. Denver Broncos: WR Matthew Golden, Texas
Broncos head coach Sean Payton could be inclined to swiftly make this selection due to Golden’s relentless competitiveness and ability to deliver in critical moments. As a wide receiver, he embodies the ideal target for a developing quarterback such as Bo Nix, offering both the precision in route running and reliable hands necessary to establish offensive rhythm and maintain sustained drives.
Fantasy Outlook: Golden may not thrive in Year 1 but he will be a Dynasty Football darling. With Courtland Sutton and Marvin Mims Jr. ahead of him on the depth chart, it may take some time for the Texas product to shine. However, he’s a much more reliable chain mover than Mims and could emerge as a PPR gem out of the slot.
21. Pittsburgh Steelers: QB Jaxson Dart, Ole Miss
Although the Steelers seem to be inching closer to a deal with veteran Aaron Rodgers, Pittsburgh still needs a long-term solution at the most important position in the NFL. They haven’t had a true franchise quarterback since the days of Ben Roethlisberger. I may not be a fan of this pick but there are too many signs pointing to Mike Tomlin teaming up with Jaxson Dart out of Ole Miss.
Fantasy Outlook: Regardless of whether they acquire Aaron Rodgers, securing a quarterback for the future remains an imperative. Dart would benefit from a developmental year, acclimating to the NFL before assuming the starting role. While Rodgers would serve as a short-term solution, the organization must prioritize long-term stability at the position. Dart holds no immediate value in redraft formats for the 2025 season, but he presents intriguing upside as a dynasty stash, offering potential dividends in the years to come.
22. Los Angeles Chargers: TE Colston Loveland, Michigan
Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers’ offense were thoroughly outmatched in their postseason defeat against the Houston Texans. Beyond Ladd McConkey, the passing attack struggled to generate consistent production, exposing a glaring lack of playmakers. With a dearth of talent at the tight end position, it would not be surprising to see the Chargers invest in Michigan standout Coleston Loveland to fortify their offensive arsenal.
Fantasy Outlook: Loveland possesses a rare combination of size and speed, making him a versatile asset in both the passing and running game. His blocking ability complements his skill as a chain-mover, ensuring he remains a fixture on the field. Given the lack of established competition in Los Angeles, Loveland has a clear path to relevance and could emerge as a top-20 tight end in 2025.
23. Green Bay Packers: CB Maxwell Hairston, Kentucky
Jaire Alexander's future with the Packers appears increasingly uncertain, as his ongoing health issues have raised significant concerns. The Green Bay front office seems increasingly frustrated by his inability to stay on the field, and regardless of whether he remains for another season, the team urgently requires a long-term solution at cornerback. Hairston, an exceptional playmaker, has demonstrated his ability to impact games with six interceptions, including three pick-sixes, in less than two full seasons as a starter.
24. Minnesota Vikings: S Nick Emmanwori, South Carolina
The Vikings have a pressing need at safety following the departure of Camryn Bynum in free agency. With Harrison Smith entering his 14th season, Emmanwori would be an ideal selection, offering strong instincts and exceptional ball-hawking ability to help fortify the position for years to come.
25. Houston Texans: OL Grey Zabel, North Dakota State
The Houston Texans must prioritize strengthening their offensive line, and Zabel presents an ideal solution with his versatility to play both center and guard. Last season, the offensive line proved to be a significant impediment to the team's overall efficiency, making reinforcements in the trenches an absolute necessity.
26. Los Angeles Rams: OL Josh Simmons, Ohio State
With Matthew Stafford returning to the Rams, Sean McVay may opt to fortify the offensive line. Simmons would probably be selected fair earlier had he not suffered a torn ACL last season.
27. Baltimore Ravens: EDGE James Pierce Jr., Tennessee
The Ravens strengthen their pass rush by adding a dynamic edge rusher known for his physicality and explosiveness. Pearce possesses the potential to be a disruptive force, posing significant challenges for AFC North quarterbacks.
28. Detroit Lions: EDGE Shemar Stewart, Texas A&M
In previous mock drafts, Stewart was among the top 10 selections, however, he’s been losing steam as other edge rushers surpass him on most big boards. Still, the Lions can use another pass rusher and Stewart shouldn’t make it past Day 1. This would be a major win for Dan Campbell’s squad.
29. Washington Commanders: DL Derrick Harmon, Oregon
Harmon’s powerful presence on the interior and his pass-rushing capabilities are a vital addition for Washington. With the offense operating at full capacity under Jayden Daniels and the recent acquisition of Deebo Samuel, the Commanders will prioritize strengthening their defensive line.
30. Buffalo Bills: WR Emeka Egbuka, Ohio State
The Bills saw limited production from Amari Cooper last season, and Keon Coleman’s rookie campaign lacked significant impact. With Josh Allen in the prime of his career, Buffalo can ill afford to wait for players to mature.
Fantasy Outlook: Egbuka, often compared to Jaxon Smith-Njigba, would elevate an already potent offense, adding another formidable weapon to their arsenal. With limited competition on the depth chart, Egbuka could emerge as Josh Allen’s go-to deep threat with Khalil Shakir still demanding the majority of targets on short-to-intermediate routes.
31. Kansas City Chiefs: OL Donovan Jackson, Ohio State
The Chiefs secured Jaylon Moore as the left tackle in free agency, but you can never have too much help up front. Additionally, the performance of right tackle Jawaan Taylor has not been particularly stellar, further emphasizing the potential value of this addition.
32. Philadelphia Eagles: DL Kenneth Grant, Michigan
Howie Roseman loves to stack up on defensive linemen and Grant possesses a rare blend of size and speed to help Philly’s defense continue wreaking havoc on opposing run games and quarterbacks. Grant could take over for the departed Milton Williams to form a dominant tandem with Jalen Carter.
