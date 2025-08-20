PGA TOUR Championship: Top FanDuel DFS Picks and Key Course Insights
The PGA Tour season come to end an end at the TOUR Championship this weekend at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, GA. Scottie Scheffler leads the way on his quest to win the FedEx Cup, but anything is possible. He is currently a heavy favorite to win it all, but that suggest that there is a much higher probability that he does not. Regardless, the PGA Tour's best performer will be crowned Sunday evening.
Course Breakdown
East Lake is a beloved golf course but it has not necessarily played as a hard one. The winner has been at least 17 under par in the last three events, and has not been single digits since 2015. The current weather forecast shows for sporadic rain all weekend with minimal wind, so you can expect them to perhaps shoot a tournament record this weekend.
East Lake GC is a standard, parkland style golf course. It has been around since 1904, designed by the legendary Bobby Jones. It hosted the 1963 Ryder Cup but most notably, the TOUR Championship since 1998.
This layout tends to be quite fair-weather as far as strokes gained advantages. You will have to be proficient in every part of your game, although you do not have to be dominant. I would classify this golf course as favoring Strokes Gained: Tee to Green. Of course, Scottie Scheffler owns that category.
The most notable hole on the course will be the island 15th Hole Par 3.
Tournament History
For the first time, the TOUR Championship will have no stroke advantage based on standings. In the past, the FedEx Cup leader would start staggered at -10, with second place at -8, third place at -7, and so on. This year, everyone will start at even par and the best shall hoist the trophy.
Scottie Scheffler is the current defending champion. The second favorite, Rory McIlroy, is a three-time champion. Viktor Hovland bridged the gap as the 2023 champion.
My Winning Score Projection: -20
Last Week: Projected -13 | Winner: -15 || Two Weeks Ago: Projected -14 | Winner: -16
DFS Picks (FanDuel)
Scottie Scheffler ($14,000)
East Lake is likely going to be a bit of a birdie fest between the weather and its history of being so. Who else gets more birdies than Scottie Scheffler? I would play this salary up to $16,000, no doubt about it. Scheffler will almost definitely achieve 100 points, and probably test 150. His ownership may be high, but you must have him.
Russell Henley ($11,300)
The people love to talk about Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy, but Russell Henley has quitely been the third best player on tour all season long. Henley has quietly achieved 17 (!) top 20's this season, and he has proved himself among the best, most well-rounded players on tour. He finished T4 in the TOUR Championship last year and has what it takes to win it this year. I rather his FanDuel salary to Rory McIlroy ($12,600).
Viktor Hovland ($9,900)
I had said Hovland has tremendous value on DraftKings, and he is even way better on FanDuel Hovland is the 11th highest salary of 30 in the field. He is absolutely not the 11th worst golfer in here. Viktor hovland is coming off of his 4th event this season with strokes gained of 3.25 or higher— elite numbers. Hovland won the championship and thus, I will take him.
Harris English ($8,300)
Why not Harris English at this salary? They guy make the Ryder Cup team this year amongst a lot of competition. He is another well rounded golfer with an elite putter. As we will see many birdies, that flatstick will become very valuable. I raved about English last week and he had a solid T-12 finish. Let's do it again.
Brian Harman ($7,600)
East Lake is not a terribly long golf course and so that helps Harman a lot. He is not a long hitter and when it plays short, he plays well. Harman is in fantastic form and I just truly think this course will favor his game. Like English, he has an elite putter than will pay dividends. In a no-cut event, I will take this cheap salary and a potential top-five finish that I think is possible.