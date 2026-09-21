Davante Adams, Blake Corum Feature Top Giants-Rams Monday Night Football PrizePicks Props Tonight

Monday Night Football comes to Los Angeles, California, for a Rams home opener against the New York Giants. The game is expected to be high-scoring. That is fun for anyone who plays fantasy football, DFS, or PrizePicks. There are chances to turn a profit, and these opportunities are my four favorite picks for the night.

Devin Singletary — 15+ Rushing Yards — YES — 1.88X

I have Singletary projected for 5.5 rushing attempts and just north of 23 yards. In Week 1, Singletary played 6 rushing snaps, and he got the carry on each one. That was four more than Tyrone Tracy Jr., whom the team does not seem to trust after poor 2025 pass-blocking performances.

I find this simply as a market edge. The Rams are a tough matchup as one of the NFL's best run-stopping teams. The Giants are a middling run-blocking team, and if Singletary gets even just 4 rushing attempts, finding 15+ yards is very attainable.

Kyren Williams — 70+ Rushing Yards — YES — 2.27X

Jan 25, 2026; Seattle, WA, USA; Los Angeles Rams running back Kyren Williams (23) celebrates scoring a touchdown against the Seattle Seahawks during the first half in the 2026 NFC Championship Game at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Ng-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Take the favorable odds here. The Rams are favored to win the game by a touchdown. They came in angry after a Week 1 loss to the 49ers. They are also at home with a 4-day rest advantage over the Giants. New York also has to travel three time zones for this game.

I have the Rams rated as the NFL's best rushing offense. The Giants are a bottom-half run stop. While Williams is projected for 61.4 rushing yards, a big run is foreseeable in this matchup. There is mild variance, and in those situations, I firmly deem it smart to go with plus-money plays. With some unpredictability, make it worth the while.

Davante Adams — 60+ Receiving Yards — YES — 1.81X

The Rams do not yet know whether Puka Nacua will play as of late morning local time. The expectation is that Nacua will undergo pre-game warmups and make a decision. One of two things will happen: Nacua will play limited minutes, or he will not play at all. That latest update from Adam Schefter makes it sound like Nacua will be sidelined.

"It certainly sounds like Puka Nacua is trending towards not playing tonight..



The Rams aren't giving up hope just yet tho but it doesn't sound promising" ~ @AdamSchefter #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/u5Y3qH2Oba — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) September 21, 2026

With Nacua projected to play, I project Adams to have 66.2 yards on 7.9 targets and 5.1 receptions. Without Nacua, that number will inflate. Take advantage of this line while it is available. If Nacua is indeed out, I do not mind taking Adams at 70+ yards.

Blake Corum Touchdowns — 1+ — YES — 2.85X

Corum is projected to have 11.3 rushing attempts, 48.6 rushing yards, and 0.6 touchdowns. His chances of scoring a touchdown are estimated at 44.4%. Thus, these are very fair odds.

In Week 1, the Rams only tallied 28 rushing snaps on offense. Of those, Corum took 10 snaps, just one less than Kyren Williams.

In 2025, Corum had 25 red zone rushing attempts. Or about half that of Williams. In 2026, that ratio is expected to close. Corum would be expected to average about 2.0 red-zone rushing attempts per game. In 2025, he scored on 20% of those attempts. If that were the case in 2026, Corum would score just under 50% of the time, or on par with the 44.4% probability.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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