Final Fantasy Football Week 2 Projections and Rankings: Updated for Latest Injuries

Zay Flowers is going to be out on Sunday, as will Nico Collins and Michael Pittman Jr. These are the latest key injuries since our initial projections on Wednesday were released. As of Saturday evening, the projections have now been finalized. They can be read below. Exercise caution toward Puka Nacua and Ladd McConkey, who are expected to play but are not 100% confirmed.

Quarterback Updates

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No meaningful Quarterback changes from mid-week to now.

Running Back Updates

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Aaron Jones is this week's RB14 after Jordan Mason was placed on the IR. The Vikings face a Bears team that has a bottom-5 run defense in the NFL. Jones is a must-start RB2, and I am not nearly as keen on Demond Claiborne (RB73).

Christian McCaffrey happens to slide ahead of Bijan Robinson to RB2 status. That is due to the Falcons' confirmation that Cooper Rush is the Week 2 starter. Their offensive power rating has taken a hit after a bad Week 1. In turn, their team expects less overall output, which affects Robinson.

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TreVeyon Henderson has been reintroduced to the projections and is now listed as active for his season debut on Sunday. He expects to be in a minority of rushing attempts to Rhamondre Stevenson, but by a minuscule margin. Pittsburgh offers a very modest matchup.

Wide Receiver Updates

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I have downgraded Puka Nacua to WR5. He is dealing with a hip injury that has newly popped up. Nacua may not be playing at 100% health on Monday. Hence, an upgrade appears for Davante Adams, who is a big-game candidate against the Giants' bottom-end coverage grouping.

Rams HC Sean McVay said WR Puka Nacua will not practice today due to his hip injury and he will be listed as questionable for Monday night’s game against the Giants. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 19, 2026

DK Metcalf is up to WR16 with Michael Pittman Jr. being inactive. Metcalf's volume does not have immense upside; rather, fantasy managers should see more action from Germie Bernard (WR72).

It appears that Chris Olave is not a lock to play this Sunday. He will have to deal with pain tolerance. That scares me a lot. I do not think you can bench Olave, but expect less than he accomplished last week. He is now WR30.

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Now that Zay Flowers is out, Rashod Bateman projects to lead all Ravens in pass-catching volume; WR22. His role will be variable, and I prefer a big-game Mark Andrews as a must-start tight end.

Tight End Updates

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Mark Andrews is no stranger to being a top-tier tight end in fantasy football. Now that Flowers is out on Sunday, the workload must shift. While Bateman may see a ton of balls his way, I think that Andrews is the prime candidate. The rapport with Lamar Jackson dates back years now.

Dalton Schultz is a top-5 tight end on expected volume alone. With no Nico Collins, Schultz must have a big role in Houston. However, it is also a volatile role. Jaylin Noel is my Texan to have this week, a deep sleeper.

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