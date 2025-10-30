Lamar Jackson, Jaylen Waddle, And More PrizePicks Player Props for Ravens vs Dolphins
Week 9 of Thursday Night Football features a matchup between struggling, injury-riddled AFC squads. The Baltimore Ravens will go on the road to take on the Miami Dolphins to kick off this week’s slate of action. Star quarterback Lamar Jackson is expected to return for the Ravens as they look to build on a 30-16 win over the Chicago Bears their last time out. Miami is looking to build on a win in its own right, coming off a 34-10 win over the Atlanta Falcons.
PrizePicks users will look for favorable plays in a primetime matchup full of storylines. Here are the five top PrizePicks plays for Thursday Night Football.
Tua Tagovailoa Over 0.5 Passing Touchdowns
The Dolphins’ passing attack emerged with a stellar performance in Week 8. Tua Tagovailoa threw four touchdowns without an interception and notched 205 yards through the air. Matching up against the NFL’s 28th-ranked pass defense, Tagovailoa should manage to find the endzone coming off his most consistent performance of the season. The Ravens have allowed 14 touchdowns through the air this season, the fifth-most among any team in the league. Better yet, they have surrendered the second-most fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks.
De’Von Achane Over 56.5 Rushing Yards
Thursday’s game projects to see plenty of offensive production from both sides, especially in the run game. De’Von Achane will see a favorable matchup against the league’s 23rd-ranked run defense, allowing nearly 129 rushing yards per game. Achane, who has eclipsed 57 yards in each of his last three games, is likely to build on a strong string of production on the ground in Week 9.
Jaylen Waddle Over 65.5 Receiving Yards
Following a gruesome season-ending injury to Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle has taken over as the premiere wideout in Miami’s passing game, eclipsing 90 receiving yards in three of his last four games. Given his consistent volume in the Dolphins offense, Waddle should continue his recent trend of output versus a lowly Ravens secondary.
Lamar Jackson Over 228.5 Passing Yards
The Ravens will see the return of their star quarterback, who has missed each of the last three games with a hamstring injury. Jackson will look to right the ship following a 2-5 start to the season and will face off against a lackluster Dolphins defense in his first game back. Familiar connections with Zay Flowers and Mark Andrews should help Jackson muster at least 229 passing yards as the Dolphins manage the task of slowing down star running back Derrick Henry.
Zay Flowers Over 68.5 Receiving Yards
Flowers sustained surprisingly consistent production during Jackson’s absence. Over his three games without the two-time MVP, Flowers managed 60 yards through the air twice, despite lackluster quarterback play at times. With Jackson set to return, the star quarterback is likely to establish a quick connection with his leading receiver versus a struggling defense.