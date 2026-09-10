Puka Nacua Headlines Perfect DraftKings NFL DFS Showdown Lineup for Rams vs. 49ers on Thursday Night Football

The New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks kicked off the 2026 NFL season on Wednesday, ending in a narrow Seattle victory. To follow that up, the San Francisco 49ers and Los Angeles Rams will square off in an NFC West bout in Australia on Thursday Night Football.

While finding a comfy place to sit and watch tonight’s game, you can whip up a showdown lineup on DraftKings.

Showdown is a single-game DFS contest on DraftKings, where you’ll have a $50,000 salary to select a captain and five flex players to fill out your roster. The captain’s salary and points are multiplied by 1.5x, while the flex players’ salaries and points are normal.

Factoring all of that, which players build out a perfect showdown lineup between the Rams and 49ers?

All stats used in this article are from PFF or Sumer Sports unless stated otherwise. DraftKings uses full-PPR scoring in their DFS contests, so keep that in mind when making lineups.

Puka Nacua, WR, Los Angeles Rams ($16,800 Salary)

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua (12) with the ball in the fourth quarter in an NFC Wild Card Round game at Bank of America Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Puka Nacua produced the most DraftKings FPPG (25.1) in 2025 among the players suiting up on Thursday night. Nacua has dealt with a psoas injury in the preseason, but he’s been cleared to play.

Among WRs with 50 targets last season, Nacua tallied the most receptions (129), second-most receiving yards (1,715), and most yards per route run (3.71).

Christian McCaffrey, RB, San Francisco 49ers ($10,600 Salary)

San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey (23) during training camp at SAP Performance Facility. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Christian McCaffrey is coming off a 2025 campaign in which he garnered a career-high 413 touches, resulting in 24.8 DraftKings points per game.

No RB had a higher target share (23.5%) or more red-zone carries (75) than CMC a season ago, so he still holds an extremely valuable role in this San Fran offense.

Matthew Stafford, QB, Los Angeles Rams ($9,800 Salary)

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) throws the ball at practice at the Rams Practice Facility. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Stacking Nacua in the captain spot with Matthew Stafford carries immense upside in Thursday’s matchup.

The reigning NFL MVP achieved the 300-yard passing bonus on DraftKings four times last year (including once against the 49ers), and he notched the most passing touchdowns (46) and seventh-most yards per attempt (7.9) among QBs with 250-plus plays.

Eddy Pineiro, K, San Francisco 49ers ($4,800 Salary)

San Francisco 49ers placekicker Eddy Pineiro (18) watches the ball after kicking a fifty-one yard field goal held by punter Corliss Waitman (7) to take the lead against the Las Vegas Raiders during the fourth quarter at Allegiant Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After spending a ton of salary on Nacua, McCaffrey, and Stafford, it’s not very tough to find value in Thursday’s showdown contest.

Eddy Pineiro averaged a solid 9.6 DraftKings points per game in 2025, converting 28 of his 29 field-goal attempts in 14 games as the 49ers’ kicker.

Blake Corum, RB, Los Angeles Rams ($4,600 Salary)

Los Angeles Rams running back Blake Corum (22) runs against the Seattle Seahawks in the first half at Lumen Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kyren Williams ($8,600) gashed San Francisco’s defense for 22-plus DraftKings points in both meetings in 2025, but Blake Corum could close the gap between them in 2026.

En route to setting career-best marks in rushing yards (746) and rushing touchdowns (6) last season, Corum registered the most EPA/rush (0.09) and third-highest rushing success rate (49.7%) among RBs with 100-plus attempts. I want to be aggressive in rostering Corum in case his role does change.

Terrance Ferguson, TE, Los Angeles Rams ($3,200 Salary)

Los Angeles Rams tight end Terrance Ferguson (18) runs after a catch during the fourth quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Another player I want to aggressively roster in DFS before a potential role change is Terrance Ferguson.

Even though Ferguson has “TE” listed as his position, the second-year pass catcher could be the WR3 in an electric Rams aerial attack after turning 3 of his 11 receptions into touchdowns as a rookie in 2025.