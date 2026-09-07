Puka Nacua Injury Update: Psoas Concern, Suspension Risk and Week 1 Status

Puka Nacua has been dealing with "psoas" since early August. It has been a consistent talking point, but I think I speak for many fans when I ask, "What, the heck is 'psoas'?" My job is to keep everyone in 'the know,' so let me delve into the matter.

What is Puka Nacua's Injury?

The psoas is a muscle deep within the hip flexor group. It's a very rare injury given its location in the human body. It connects your lower spine to the thigh bone. We do not quite know how the injury flared up.

The good news is that the injury was never deemed high risk for Nacua's Week 1 availability. As discussed by Deepak Chona, MD. SMA, he was of little concern, but he will have a mild risk of flare-up during the season.

To be clear, I am far from a medical expert, so take this opinion with a grain of salt. I do imagine, given the muscles' mechanism, it can certainly flare up with various movements, including cutting, stretching out for a catch, and taking hard hits. I trust our fellow medical experts on X, such as Deepak Chona and Tom Christ, PT, DPT, OCS, FAAOMPT. Christ foresees no performance dip.

Puka Nacua #rams



Rapoport reporting that its groin soreness. If true, not a big deal.



WRs average missing just one game (in-season) with no performance hit.



Some re-injury risk ~18% but usually that’s with a more severe injury and when it’s in-season, not camp. — Tom Christ, PT, DPT, OCS, FAAOMPT (@FantasyInjuryT) August 11, 2026

Will Nacua Be Suspended?

There has also been a focus on Nacua's ongoing case. He was said to have been involved in a biting incident at a bar this offseason. There is a lawsuit against Nacua, but no charges have been made as of September 7. His current trial date is set for March 7, 2028. The hope is that both sides settle a deal outside of court.

"I think there's a real possibility that Puka Nacua doesn't face any discipline this season..



He's gonna be out there against the San Francisco 49ers" ~ @AdamSchefter #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/LvnBD47NKR — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) September 7, 2026

On the Pat McAfee Show this morning, Adam Schefter said that Nacua has a good chance of finishing the 2026 season without ever being suspended. That seems to have been the common expectation by many, so I would really not be too worried about that matter.

Will Nacua Play Week 1?

As shown above, Nacua is expected to play Week 1. That is not 100%, but surely about 95% likely to be factual. No reporting seems to vaguely suggest otherwise.

As an owner of Nacua, I would not put much stock in any of the current risks being weighed. The only thing to worry about in the short term will be psoas reaggravation. As Tom Christ stated, the risk is very mild.

Expect Nacua to be indefinitely available, barring any additional injury. He is my WR1 in fantasy football and will likely be top-3 on our weekly projections, which come out this upcoming Wednesday. The Rams open their season in Melbourne, Australia, on Thursday night (Friday AEST) against the 49ers.

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