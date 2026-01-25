Puka Nacua, Kenneth Walker III, And 3 Other Underdog Props For Seahawks vs. Rams

The Seattle Seahawks and the Los Angeles Rams will duel it out in the NFC championship for their spot in the Super Bowl. Here are five of the best player props on Underdog Fantasy for the game.

Puka Nacua Over 92.5 Receiving Yards

Jan 10, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua (12) react in the fourth quarter in an NFC Wild Card Round game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

With the NFC championship on the line, Puka Nacua should ball out. He played against the Seahawks twice in the regular season and put forth his best game of the season in the latter of the two games against the Seahawks. He had 225 receiving yards on 12 catches against them. This success, combined with the fact that in six postseason games, Nacua has had 93 or more receiving yards four times, makes this prop look great to take.

Kenneth Walker Over 84.5 Rushing Yards

Jan 17, 2026; Seattle, WA, USA; Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III (9) reacts after scoring a touchdown against the San Francisco 49ers during the second half in an NFC Divisional Round game at Lumen Field. | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

Kenneth Walker will undoubtedly have a bigger role than he has had all season in the run game this Sunday. RB2 for Seattle, Zach Charbonnet, suffered a season-ending injury in the divisional playoff game against the San Francisco 49ers. With him out, people are going to want to take the over on Walker III’s rushing total, and in this case, that is the correct play.

Against the 49ers last week, Walker III had 19 carries for 116 yards. This was the highest total he has gotten all season. Coming off this momentum, Walker III had a big game in his latest regular-season game against the Rams. He had 11 rushes for 100 yards in this game. With that, Walker III, if he gets anywhere near the same volume he did last week, he should have no issue getting 85 rushing yards.

AJ Barner over 2.5 Receptions

Dec 28, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Seattle Seahawks tight end AJ Barner (88) reacts after catching a seventeen-yard touchdown pass thrown by quarterback Sam Darnold (not pictured) against the Carolina Panthers during the third quarter at Bank of America Stadium. | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

AJ Barner had his worst game statistically of the year against the 49ers last week. He did not record a single reception in the contest. Despite that, his over 2.5 receptions is a great prop to take against the Rams.

In two regular-season games against Los Angeles, Barner covered the over on his 2.5 receptions both times. He had a combined 14 receptions in these games, logging four in their latest game against the Rams and 10 in the other. To make his over receptions prop look even better, there is just one instance this season where he has had two or more consecutive games with fewer than three receptions.

Cooper Kupp Over 2.5 Receptions

Dec 7, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Cooper Kupp (10) celebrates after a victory over the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Cooper Kupp is coming off a great game against the 49ers. In the contest where there were not a lot of receptions to be had, he logged five receptions for 60 yards. To go along with this good performance, he covered his reception prop both times against Los Angeles in the regular season. He had three receptions in both games against them. The Rams also allowed both opposing WR2s in their two playoff games get over three receptions. With all this in mind, taking Kupp’s over on receptions is a great play.

Kyren Williams Over 51.5 Rushing Yards

Jan 18, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Los Angeles Rams running back Kyren Williams (23) runs for a five-yard touchdown against Chicago Bears safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson (35) during the fourth quarter of an NFC Divisional Round game at Soldier Field. | David Banks-Imagn Images

This feels like one of the best props on the slate. Including the playoffs, RB1 for the Rams, Kyren Williams has had over 52 rushing yards in his last eight games. In all of the 19 games he has played this season, he has just had under this total twice. Also, in both regular-season games against the Seahawks, he hit the over on this prop. This is a prop that should not be given much thought with all of this, and just take the over.

