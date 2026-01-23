Rams' Puka Nacua Talks Approach to NFC Championship Game

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams continued their preparations for the NFC Championship Game on Thursday, putting in their heaviest work day of the week before the team travels to Seattle for a trip to the Super Bowl.

The game is being viewed by many as the dawn of a new rivalry due to the various ties between the Rams and the Seattle Seahawks. Already divisional rivals, the flames between the two sides have been stoked from two incredible contests this season, Ernest Jones and Cooper Kupp's feelings on their departure from Los Angeles, both teams possessing head coaches who are masters on their sides of the ball, and two rosters built to win.

On top of that, Rams Puka Nacua and Seahawks Jaxon Smith-Njigba are in the midst of a battle for Offensive Player of the Year. Nacua led the league in receptions, Smith-Njigba led the league in receiving yards, and Davante Adams led the league in receiving touchdowns.

To talk about the upcoming contest, Sean McVay , Mike LaFleur , Chris Shula, Puka Nacua, and Jared Verse took to the podium on Thursday, answering various questions from the media.

Watch Puka Nacua's Press Conference Below

Nacua's Physical Play Has Always Been on Display in Seattle

Nacua made his NFL debut in 2023 in Seattle, where he torched the Seahawks for 10 catches and 119 yards. In 2024, Nacua got into a fight and was ejected from the game. In 2025, Nacua had 12 catches for 225 yards and two touchdowns. Nacua spoke on his successes in Seattle and why it's prepared him to do what he needs to do to win.

Jan 10, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua (12) catches a touchdown against the Carolina Panthers in the first half during the NFC Wild Card Round game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

“I know that it's going to be a physical game on Sunday and that’s a big part of my game," stated Nacua. "I know that I will continue to do my part and show up in the ways that are needed for me to execute for this offense. I know there will be excited faces on the sideline when we have ‘number 17’ [Davante Adams] out there and the ability to make every blade of grass covered by this defense. Like it's been mentioned, they are a great defense and we're excited to showcase the great offense that we are.”

Building the Calluses

The Rams have preached about building calluses throughout the year, as it's a hallmark of a Sean McVay-led squad. Nacua was asked about how his process and play against Seattle has prepared him for this moment.

“I think there are going to be moments in this game that are going to come down to third-and-short and it’s about the physicality," stated Nacua. "There are a few moments when you get to line up and say everybody knows where this ball's going to end up in the game of football."

Jan 10, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua (12) celebrates with offensive tackle Alaric Jackson (77) after scoring a touchdown in the second quarter in an NFC Wild Card Round game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

"There are so many different possibilities in our offense. We try to keep them guessing as best as we can, but we know we're going to have our chin strap buckled and that we're going to be ready to dominate the line of scrimmage. I think that will be a difference for us in this game.”

It was Nacua's blocking that helped make the difference in the Rams' win over Chicago.

