Quentin Johnston And 9 Other Fantasy Football Studs Not To Be Worried About After Disappointing Week 5 Performances

Fantasy football owners shouldn't panic over these 10 notable players, despite disappointing performances in Week 5.

Oct 5, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Quentin Johnston (1) reacts in the first half against the Washington Commanders at SoFi Stadium.
Oct 5, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Quentin Johnston (1) reacts in the first half against the Washington Commanders at SoFi Stadium. / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Week 5 of the fantasy football season brought a number of disappointing performances from some of the NFL’s best players. Some fantasy owners were without notable production from some of their highest-drafted players. Owners may be concerned with the level of production from their stars, but should remain optimistic as the season rolls on. Here are 10 of fantasy football’s biggest stars not to be concerned about despite disappointing Week 5 performances. 

Jerry Jeudy - Cleveland Browns

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jerry Jeudy, Fantasy Footbal
Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (3) makes a catch against Detroit Lions cornerback D.J. Reed (4) during the first half at Ford Field in Detroit on Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Cleveland Browns star wideout Jerry Jeudy struggled in rookie quarterback Dillon Gabriel’s first NFL start. In a Week 5 matchup versus the Minnesota Vikings, Jeudy logged just two catches, racking up 15 yards. Owners could be concerned with Jeudy’s Week 5 production, but the wideout’s target share presents reason for optimism going forward. His 35 targets lead Cleveland’s pass-catching group, providing a safe floor to build on as he builds rapport with Gabriel as the season rolls on. 

Mark Andrews - Baltimore Ravens 

Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews, Fantasy Footbal
Sep 28, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews (89) on the sidelines against the Baltimore Ravens during the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. / Denny Medley-Imagn Images

The Baltimore Ravens suffered their worst loss of the season at the hands of the Houston Texans on Sunday, enduring star quarterback Lamar Jackson’s first absence of the season. In the 44-10 loss, veteran tight end Mark Andrews was limited to just two catches for 22 yards, one of his worst fantasy performances of the season so far. Luckily for fantasy owners, Andrews should manage to provide greater production as Jackson returns from a minor injury. 

Wan’Dale Robinson - New York Giants

New York Giants wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson, Fantasy Footbal
Sep 28, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson (17) gains yards after catch as Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Troy Dye (43) pursues during the second half at MetLife Stadium. / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Fourth-year receiver Wan’Dale Robinson has emerged as the WR1 in Brian Daboll’s offense following a season-ending injury to superstar wideout Malik Nabers. Robinson’s production has wavered from week to week, as rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart works to find his footing as the New York Giants’ starter under center. In week 5, he logged five catches for just 30 yards in a loss to the Saints. Similar to Jeudy’s situation in Cleveland, Robinson should rebound over the next few weeks as he continues to develop chemistry and timing with Dart. Robinson’s volume presents a notable floor for the wideout to build on from a production standpoint. 

Alvin Kamara - New Orleans Saints

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara, Fantasy Footbal
Oct 5, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) runs the ball against New York Giants linebacker Brian Burns (0) at Caesars Superdome. / Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

Pro Bowl running back Alvin Kamara was held in check by New York’s defense during Sunday’s win, carrying the ball eight times for just 27 yards, adding 28 yards in four catches in the pass game. Kamara finished the game behind Kendre Miller in rushing yards and was limited to a quiet performance despite the win. His volume in both the run and pass games should make owners optimistic he’ll bounce back over the next few games, though it’s hard not to be disappointed in his Week 5 production. 

Jakobi Meyers - Las Vegas Raiders 

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers, Fantasy Footbal
Oct 5, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) makes a catch against the Indianapolis Colts during the second half at Lucas Oil Stadium. / Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

After a notable start to the season in fantasy, Jakobi Meyers’ production has proven volatile over the past several weeks. In a blowout loss to the Indianapolis Colts, Meyers hauled in four of his six targets for 32 yards, his second-lowest mark of the season in each of the three statistical categories. Meyers’ volatility has seen a direct link to the inconsistency from Geno Smith at the quarterback position. As the pass game stabilizes, Meyers should revert to his previous trend of encouraging fantasy production. 

Chris Godwin - Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin, fantasy footbal
NFL Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin / Kim Klement Neitzel-USA TODAY Sports

Veteran receiver Chris Godwin is working his way back into Tampa Bay’s rotation after missing each of the first three games due to injury. Matched up against a solid Seahawks secondary, Godwin struggled in fantasy for the second consecutive game. Godwin was limited to three catches for just 26 yards, matching his exact stat-line from Week 4 in less targets. Despite disappointing production, Godwin’s volume has presented reason to believe he’ll bounce back sooner rather than later. As the Buccaneers’ offense continues to improve, Godwin will find his footing and build on his fantasy production. 

Elic Ayomanor - Tennessee Titans 

Tennessee Titans wide receiver Elic Ayomanor, Fantasy Footbal
Tennessee Titans wide receiver Elic Ayomanor (5) receives a pass during the fourth quarter against the Indianapolis Colts at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025. / Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Elic Ayomanor took a backseat in the target share during the Tennessee Titans’ first win of the season. The rookie wideout recorded two catches in four targets in the quietest fantasy performance of his first season, racking up 18 yards. A lowly Week 5 is no reason to panic among fantasy owners, as the rookie has emerged as one of Cam Ward’s favorite targets early in the season. His encouraging target share provides a safe floor for owners to bank on as the season progresses. 

Quentin Johnston - Los Angeles Chargers

Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Quentin Johnston, Fantasy Football;
Oct 5, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Quentin Johnston (1) runs against Washington Commanders safety Quan Martin (20) in the first half at SoFi Stadium. / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

The Washington Commanders held breakout receiver Quentin Johnston in check during Sunday’s win, limiting the third-year receiver to four catches for 40 yards, his worst fantasy performance of the season. With rookie star running back Omarion Hampton hitting Injured Reserve, Los Angeles is likely to expand on what’s been an efficient passing attack to start the season. Given his significant target share and notable production over previous weeks, Johnston is a safe bet to bounce back in the next game or two. 

Mike Gesicki - Cincinnati Bengals 

Cincinnati Bengals tight end Mike Gesicki, Fantasy Footbal
Cincinnati Bengals tight end Mike Gesicki (88) is unable to catch a pass in the end zone in the second quarter of the NFL Week 1 game between the Cleveland Browns and the Cincinnati Bengals at Huntington Bank Field in Cleveland on Sunday, Sept. 7, 2025. / Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

No one has felt the absence of star quarterback Joe Burrow more than the Cincinnati Bengals’ receiving group. In week 5, tight end Mike Gesicki felt the loss the most. The starting tight end was held to two catches for 15 yards in a high-scoring loss at the hands of the Detroit Lions on Sunday. Gesicki’s production has wavered alongside the likes of Noah Fant, but the tight end should bounce back following a telling matchup versus Detroit.

Ethen Hutton is a MLB, WNBA, College, and Fantasy contributor at On SI. Previously, he's covered the NBA, WNBA and NFL for Sportskeeda. Hutton is also a passionate fantasy football player and an immense music lover.

