Quentin Johnston And 9 Other Fantasy Football Studs Not To Be Worried About After Disappointing Week 5 Performances
Week 5 of the fantasy football season brought a number of disappointing performances from some of the NFL’s best players. Some fantasy owners were without notable production from some of their highest-drafted players. Owners may be concerned with the level of production from their stars, but should remain optimistic as the season rolls on. Here are 10 of fantasy football’s biggest stars not to be concerned about despite disappointing Week 5 performances.
Jerry Jeudy - Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns star wideout Jerry Jeudy struggled in rookie quarterback Dillon Gabriel’s first NFL start. In a Week 5 matchup versus the Minnesota Vikings, Jeudy logged just two catches, racking up 15 yards. Owners could be concerned with Jeudy’s Week 5 production, but the wideout’s target share presents reason for optimism going forward. His 35 targets lead Cleveland’s pass-catching group, providing a safe floor to build on as he builds rapport with Gabriel as the season rolls on.
Mark Andrews - Baltimore Ravens
The Baltimore Ravens suffered their worst loss of the season at the hands of the Houston Texans on Sunday, enduring star quarterback Lamar Jackson’s first absence of the season. In the 44-10 loss, veteran tight end Mark Andrews was limited to just two catches for 22 yards, one of his worst fantasy performances of the season so far. Luckily for fantasy owners, Andrews should manage to provide greater production as Jackson returns from a minor injury.
Wan’Dale Robinson - New York Giants
Fourth-year receiver Wan’Dale Robinson has emerged as the WR1 in Brian Daboll’s offense following a season-ending injury to superstar wideout Malik Nabers. Robinson’s production has wavered from week to week, as rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart works to find his footing as the New York Giants’ starter under center. In week 5, he logged five catches for just 30 yards in a loss to the Saints. Similar to Jeudy’s situation in Cleveland, Robinson should rebound over the next few weeks as he continues to develop chemistry and timing with Dart. Robinson’s volume presents a notable floor for the wideout to build on from a production standpoint.
Alvin Kamara - New Orleans Saints
Pro Bowl running back Alvin Kamara was held in check by New York’s defense during Sunday’s win, carrying the ball eight times for just 27 yards, adding 28 yards in four catches in the pass game. Kamara finished the game behind Kendre Miller in rushing yards and was limited to a quiet performance despite the win. His volume in both the run and pass games should make owners optimistic he’ll bounce back over the next few games, though it’s hard not to be disappointed in his Week 5 production.
Jakobi Meyers - Las Vegas Raiders
After a notable start to the season in fantasy, Jakobi Meyers’ production has proven volatile over the past several weeks. In a blowout loss to the Indianapolis Colts, Meyers hauled in four of his six targets for 32 yards, his second-lowest mark of the season in each of the three statistical categories. Meyers’ volatility has seen a direct link to the inconsistency from Geno Smith at the quarterback position. As the pass game stabilizes, Meyers should revert to his previous trend of encouraging fantasy production.
Chris Godwin - Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Veteran receiver Chris Godwin is working his way back into Tampa Bay’s rotation after missing each of the first three games due to injury. Matched up against a solid Seahawks secondary, Godwin struggled in fantasy for the second consecutive game. Godwin was limited to three catches for just 26 yards, matching his exact stat-line from Week 4 in less targets. Despite disappointing production, Godwin’s volume has presented reason to believe he’ll bounce back sooner rather than later. As the Buccaneers’ offense continues to improve, Godwin will find his footing and build on his fantasy production.
Elic Ayomanor - Tennessee Titans
Elic Ayomanor took a backseat in the target share during the Tennessee Titans’ first win of the season. The rookie wideout recorded two catches in four targets in the quietest fantasy performance of his first season, racking up 18 yards. A lowly Week 5 is no reason to panic among fantasy owners, as the rookie has emerged as one of Cam Ward’s favorite targets early in the season. His encouraging target share provides a safe floor for owners to bank on as the season progresses.
Quentin Johnston - Los Angeles Chargers
The Washington Commanders held breakout receiver Quentin Johnston in check during Sunday’s win, limiting the third-year receiver to four catches for 40 yards, his worst fantasy performance of the season. With rookie star running back Omarion Hampton hitting Injured Reserve, Los Angeles is likely to expand on what’s been an efficient passing attack to start the season. Given his significant target share and notable production over previous weeks, Johnston is a safe bet to bounce back in the next game or two.
Mike Gesicki - Cincinnati Bengals
No one has felt the absence of star quarterback Joe Burrow more than the Cincinnati Bengals’ receiving group. In week 5, tight end Mike Gesicki felt the loss the most. The starting tight end was held to two catches for 15 yards in a high-scoring loss at the hands of the Detroit Lions on Sunday. Gesicki’s production has wavered alongside the likes of Noah Fant, but the tight end should bounce back following a telling matchup versus Detroit.