Rashee Rice Fantasy Football Stock Watch As Season Debut Approaches
The Kansas City Chiefs are coming alive following a 0-2 start to the season, winning each of their last two games, entering a Monday Night Football matchup versus the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 5. Kansas City mustered a significant win over the Baltimore Ravens in Week 4, downing their playoff rivals 37-20 in an efficient performance from Patrick Mahomes and the pass game.
Mahomes has been without star receiver Rashee Rice, who has missed each of the first four games to start the season. Rice is set to make his NFL debut in two weeks, when the Chiefs host the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 7.
Until then, Mahomes will rely on the likes of Xavier Worthy, Travis Kelce and Hollywood Brown, who have posted solid production in Rice’s absence. Still, Rice’s fantasy stock has begun an upward trend as he nears his season debut.
Kansas City’s WR1 could make a splash for fantasy owners who’ve patiently stashed the star receiver to this point of the season. Here’s a look at Rice’s fantasy stock as his return rapidly approaches in the coming weeks.
Rashee Rice Nearing Week 7 Debut Vs. Raiders
Rice was dealt a six-game suspension to start the season, keeping him sidelined through a crucial matchup versus the Detroit Lions in Week 6. The Chiefs will endure two notable tests leading up to Rice’s return: a Week 5 matchup versus the NFL’s No. 4-ranked defense in points allowed, followed by a Week 6 matchup versus the No. 8-ranked defense in yards.
Rice missed the majority of the 2024 season due to a season-ending knee injury. The SMU product suffered an LCL tear, suiting up in just four games leading up to his injury. He posted 24 catches for 288 yards and two touchdowns on 29 targets at the time of his injury, building on a stellar rookie campaign in 2023 with an improvement from 58.7 yards per game up to 72.0 last season.
He’s likely to see a notable share of the target volume in Kansas City’s passing attack as the season rolls on, given his production over his first two seasons. With inconsistent play throughout the pass game, Rice could be exactly what Kansas City needs to help their offense find stability down the stretch of the season.
Rice Sees Fantasy Stock Surge Ahead Of Season Debut
Fantasy owners looking to build receiver depth could look to add Rice prior to his debut while his price tag remains somewhat favorable. According to FantasyPros data, he’s rostered in roughly 87% of leagues across fantasy platforms, presenting possibility for a waiver claim should you find yourself in the lucky 13%.
For those looking to trade, Rice could emerge as a high-end WR2 down the stretch of the season and will likely be considered a must-start in Kansas City’s pass game. He may cost anywhere from a mid-tier WR2 to a high-tier WR3 depending on the league, a price that could be worth it, production pending.
Looking at past trends, Rice has carved out a significant role in the Chiefs’ passing attack, presenting a high ceiling for fantasy production as Patrick Mahomes hits his stride, coming off his best performance of the season entering Monday night’s game.
Expects Rice’s return to pay dividends both on the field and in fantasy as the 2025 NFL season rolls on.