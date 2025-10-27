Fantasy Sports

Rashee Rice, Marcus Mariota, and 3 Other Underdog Props For Chiefs vs Commanders

Some of the best player props for Monday night’s game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Washington Commanders.

Gray Deyo

Oct 5, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) warms up before the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
Oct 5, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) warms up before the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium. / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
To end the week eight slate of NFL games, the Kansas City Chiefs will take on the Washington Commanders on Monday night. Here are five of the best player props on Underdog Fantasy for the game.

Marcus Mariota Over 28.5 Rushing Yards

Washington Commanders quarterback Marcus Mariota player props
Sep 28, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) scrambles during the second half against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. / Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

QB2 for the Washington Commanders, Marcus Mariota, will be filling in for second-year star Jayden Daniels on Monday night against the Kansas City Chiefs. This is  a spot where Mariota should utilize his legs giving the Chiefs' prowess on defense. So far this season, Kansas City is allowing the third fewest passing yards per game. With this ,good coverage on some plays should cause Mariota to scramble past the line of scrimmage a number of times. In the three games he has appeared in this year, he has hit over 28.5 rushing yards in two of the games.

Jacory Croskey-Merritt Over 11.5 Rushing Attempts

Washington Commanders running back Jacory Croskey-Merritt player props
Oct 5, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Washington Commanders running back Jacory Croskey-Merritt (22) is interviewed after the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium. / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

This prop on first glance, looks way too low, and it is too low. Jacory Croskey Merritt has hit over 11.5 rushing attempts in his last three games. One factor that may be in play is that the Chiefs are allowing the 13th fewest rushing yards per game; they are higher ranked than any of the last three teams the Commanders have played. But even with that, with the Chiefs’ elite passing defense as mentioned above, should cause the Commanders to lean on their run game a good amount in this contest.

Travis Kelce Over 42.5 Receiving Yards

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce player props
Oct 12, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) during the second half against the Detroit Lions at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. / Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

TE1 for the Kansas City Chiefs, Travis Kelce, is not on the heels of a historic season like he has been in years past, but he has been consistent in 2025. In his last four games, he has had more than 42.5 receiving yards in every contest. This looks to have a good chance of continuing against the Commanders.

Washington’s pass defense has been poor this year, allowing 238.3 passing yards per game. This ranks as the seventh most passing yards allowed per game. Kelce being able to hit this over consistently, combined with this, makes this a great player prop to take.

Rashee Rice Over 6.5 Receptions

ansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice player props
Oct 19, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice (4) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Las Vegas Raiders during the first quarter of the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. / Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Rashee Rice did not waste time making an impact in his first game back from suspension. Rice in week seven against the Las Vegas Raiders had seven receptions for 42 yards and two touchdowns. He also had 10 targets in the game. In his second game back, he should be heavily schemed into their offense and targeted often. The Commanders, in their past four games, have allowed two WRs over 6.5 receptions. Rice over 6.5 receptions is a solid prop to take with Washington’s subbpar passing defense also being factored in,.

Isiah Pacheco Over 50.5 Rushing Yards

Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco player props
Oct 12, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco (10) runs the ball during the first half against the Detroit Lions at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. / Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

RB1 for the Kansas City Chiefs, Isiah Pacheco’s play has been trending up. In his last two games, he has recorded back-to-back games over 50 rushing yards, his only two of the season. The Commanders are allowing the 12th most rushing yards per game in the NFL. In their last two games against opposing RB1s, they have given up a combined 224 yards.

Pacheco, in one of the games he went over 50 yards was against the Detroit Lions. Detroit this year is allowing the fourth fewest rushing yards per game. If he can produce against them, he should have no issue producing 51 or more yards against the Commanders.

Gray Deyo is a Nashville-based sportswriter who graduated with a sports management bachelor's degree from the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga. He has covered prep sports, college sports, the WNBA, and the NBA for the past four years. In addition to writing for SI, Gray also currently contributes to Prep Girls Hoops

