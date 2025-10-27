Is Jayden Daniels Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Commanders vs. Chiefs)
Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels suffered a hamstring injury in Week 7 against the Dallas Cowboys and he's been ruled out for Week 8 against the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday Night Football.
Daniels is set to miss his third game of the 2025 season, and backup Marcus Mariota will get the start against the 4-3 Chiefs. Washington is 1-1 when Mariota starts this season.
With Daniels ruled out, the odds in this matchup shifted significantly. Washington opened as a 9.5-point underdog in this matchup, but it has moved to a 12.5-point underdog since then.
Daniels has led Washington to a 2-3 record while throwing for 1,031 yards, eight scores and one pick.
There are major playoff implications on the line for the Commanders in the coming weeks, as at 3-4, Washington is in danger of falling out of the playoff picture in the NFC.
Here's how I'd bet on Mariota in his third start of the season, this time in primetime.
Best Marcus Mariota Prop Bet for Week 8 vs. Chiefs
Marcus Mariota UNDER 200.5 Passing Yards (-112)
Mariota is making his third start of the 2025 NFL season, and he hasn’t exactly lit things up through the air when he’s been in the lineup.
Mariota threw for just 207 yards against a putrid Las Vegas Raiders team before throwing for 156 in a loss to the Atlanta Falcons. Last week in relief of Daniels, he completed just four of 10 passes for 63 yards and a pick.
Overall, Mariota is completing just 60.3 percent of his passes this season, and he has a brutal matchup with a Kansas City defense that is sixth in the NFL in passing yards allowed and sixth in EPA/Pass in the 2025 season.
KC held Geno Smith to under 100 passing yards in Week 7, and I wouldn't be shocked if it locks up this Washington offense with all the injuries it has had at receiver this season.
Mariota is an easy fade candidate on Monday, especially since he attempted less than 30 passes in both of his starts so far in 2025.
