Rashid Shaheed Super Bowl LX Player Props & Stat Projections vs. New England Patriots

Over his first nine games with the New Orleans Saints, Rashid Shaheed had 44 catches for 499 yards and two touchdowns on 66 targets. They had him on the field for 72.9% of their snaps, giving him a WR2 opportunity.

Rashid Shaheed 2025 Season In Review

Shaheed played in 11 games for the Seattle Seahawks, leading to only 16 catches for 239 yards and no touchdowns on 31 targets. He also had 10 rushes for 91 yards. His playing time with the Seahawks ranged between 18% and 68% (42% over his 11 games). His best value for Seattle has been in returning kicks.

Kickoff returns – 566 yards with two touchdowns

Punt returns – 210 yards and one touchdown

Kalshi currently gives a 29% chance for a defensive or special teams touchdown to occur in the Super Bowl.



Can Rashid Shaheed or Marcus Jones make a game-changing play? pic.twitter.com/szk3GRT2l4 — Kalshi Sports (@KalshiSports) February 1, 2026

Super Bowl LX Wide Receiver Projections

Here’s a look at the projections for wide receivers in the Super Bowl:

Shawn Childs

With Seattle, Rashid had one or fewer catches in eight of his 11 contests, with five coming over his last five games. He gained under 10 yards in three times, but had over 50 receiving yards in three outings (4/67, 5/74, and 1/51). The Seahawks gave him at least one run in eight matchups, highlighted by three games (2/20, 1/31, and 2/27).

Rashid Shaheed Super Bowl LX Player Prop Lines

Here are the prop lines for Rashid in the Super Bowl by DraftKings:

1.5 receptions (-139o)

22.5 rushing yards (-115o)

50+ receiving yards (+380)

Anytime touchdown (+370)

First touchdown (+1,700)

2+ touchdowns (+3,500)

The New England Patriots’ defense ranked 10th against wide receivers in PPR formats (455.20 fantasy points). They allowed 161 catches for 1,982 yards and 16 touchdowns on 255 targets.

Rashid Shaheed Super Bowl LX Stat Projections

I have Rashid projected to catch two passes for 21 yards in the Super Bowl with a 25% chance of scoring. In Jaxon Smith-Njigba’s outlook for the Super Bowl, I listed the top wide receiver in each game against the New England Patriots.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

More Fantasy Sports On SI News: