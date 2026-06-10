RBC Canadian Open DraftKings DFS Top Picks Featuring Brooks Koepka

In the final event left for players to punch their ticket to Shinnecock next week, TPC Toronto plays host for the second straight year at Canada’s national championship. Playing at Par 70 7,389 yards, the Tournament Players Course of Toronto favors the longer hitters presenting wide fairways and four par 4s playing over 500 yards.

I’m favoring players who are either above average in driving distance, or score well/have above average proximity from 175-200 yards and 200-225 yards. It’s a fairly strong field for a Canadian Open as the event’s usually scheduled right before or after a major. There are eight top 25 players on the OWGR including four from the Top 10 in Matthew Fitzpatrick, Justin Rose, Tommy Fleetwood, and Collin Morikawa.

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Top Tier Picks

Sam Burns ($10,100) Burns ticks all the boxes. He’s one of the longer hitters on Tour (31st in distance) and he’s hit over half the greens on approaches from 200+ yards this season (51%). Burns has been rock solid since the Players in March, finishing in the top 40 in all eight of his events which includes two top 10s, and five top-25 finishes. His recent history in this event is enough on its own to go with him finishing runner-up in a playoff to Ryan Fox on this course last season, and a tie for 10th in the 2024 Canadian Open.

Brooks Koepka ($9,500) I know picking Brooksy outside of a major is frowned upon, but his floor is pretty high these days finishing Top 20 in six of his last eight events, and you figure he’ll want to get dialed and give himself some momentum heading into Shinnecock where he looks to repeat what he did in 2018, winning his second U.S Open. Koepka hits a long ball and also ranks number one at a remarkable rate from over 200 yards (40 of 61 this season). As mentioned earlier, this course plays to Par 70 at 7,389. Shinny will be playing to Par 70 at 7,434. They may be different layouts but Brooksy will be using this as a barometer for next week.

Mid Tier Picks

Ryan Fox ($7,800) Fox won this event last year over previously mentioned Sam Burns in a playoff on this very golf course. The year before, Fox finished T7 at Hamilton Golf & Country Club. Whatever is in the air in Canada, Fox seems to enjoy. He also ranks in the Top 25 on Tour in driving distance, and provides some safety with seven of his 11 starts, finishing in the Top 30. He may be a popular pick so make sure you add some contrarian picks to your Fox-led lineups.

Ryan Fox acknowledges the crowd after making his putt on the ninth green during the third round of the Cadillac Championship golf tournament. | Jeff Romance-Imagn Images

Taylor Pendrith ($7,700) There has to be an honorary Canadian in here somewhere who will get up and perform for his national championship and Taylor Pendrith is just the man for the job. Nick Taylor ($8,000) and Corey Conners ($7,800) are just above him in price, and Sudarshan Yellamaraju ($7,600) and Mackenzie Hughes ($7,200) settle below him. Pendrith ranks 19th on Tour in driving distance and has made six straight cuts. He finished T27 last year at TPC Toronto.

Stephen Jaeger ($7,500) Jaeger ranks 25th in Driving Distance, and ranks inside the Top 50 on Tour in proximity from 175-200 yards. He was playing some really good golf with a T18 at the PGA and a T9 at the CJ Cup, before withdrawing two weeks ago from the Schwab with a back issue. With nearly two full weeks rest from that issue and the possibility of others fading him for that reason, I’ll roll with Jaeger.

Sleepers

Kevin Roy ($7,000) I caddied in the U.S Open Qualifier at Purchase Golf Club/Century Country Club this past Monday. While it wasn’t a star studded field, I do know one thing: Century Country Club was playing insanely difficult. In a field of 79 players, a total of three shot under par at Century. Roy shot the best score on both courses, medalling to punch his ticket to the U.S. Open with a 67(-5) and a 67(-3) at Century, a course that was so firm and had such ridiculous pins that the average score hovered around 76(+6) for the day.

Ben James ($6,700) Ben James was also in that qualifier and squeaked through going two-under for the 36-hole qualifier, making his third straight US Open. He recently punched his Tour card by finishing first in PGA TourU. Once ranked the second-best amateur in the world, James graduates on to becoming a full-time PGA Tour member and provides a lot of upside at his price, as we’ve seen plenty of players in recent history move from the college ranks to the pros without a hitch.

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