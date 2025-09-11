Rookie RB Jacory Croskey-Merritt Safer Start and DFS Play than Matthew Golden on TNF
Week 2 of the 2025 NFL season kicks off with a Thursday Night Football matchup between the Washington Commanders and Green Bay Packers. Each team will feature a rookie who shot up the fantasy draft boards earlier in the summer when managers built their rosters.
For the Commanders, seventh-round draft pick, running back Jacory Croskey-Merritt, was one of the draft season’s top risers following an impressive training camp. It even prompted Washington to trade veteran back Brian Robinson, Jr. to the San Francisco 49’ers. The Packers selected wide receiver Matthew Golden with the 23rd overall pick, adding to the targets for quarterback Jordan Love.
Jacory Croskey-Merritt Looks to Follow Up on his Top 10 RB Week 1 Performance
Fantasy managers worried a little when the pre-Week 1 depth chart was released, and Croskey-Merritt was behind multiple Commanders running backs. However, he made the very most of his 10 rushing attempts against the New York Giants last week, and gained 82 yards on the ground for an outstanding per carry average of 8.2 yards per attempt. He also scored a touchdown on his way to a ranking ninth among standard league running backs for the Week.
The Commanders have veteran Austin Ekeler as their pass-catching threat out of the backfield, but standard league owners have themselves a gem in JCM moving forward. From an efficiency standpoint in Week 1, Croskey-Merritt was ranked sixth in the league in Expected Points Added (EPA) according to PlayerProfiler.com, and third among running backs as per Next Gen Stats. He was also ranked seventh in true yards per carry, fourth in fantasy points per opportunity, and second in explosive rating.
Going into the TNF game against Green Bay, he is ranked as FantasyPros.com’s 29th running back in point per reception leagues and 27th in standard formats. He faces a Packers defense that gave up just 44 rushing yards on 20 attempts last week to the Detroit Lions and their tandem of Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery.
While the Packers' rush defense could be stout, and Ekeler could be featured plenty as a receiver out of the backfield, Croskey-Merritt has earned himself a flex play for managers at the very least.
In DFS showdown contests on DraftKings, he will cost you $7,000, while Ekeler is valued at $6,800. On the prop bet side of things, Croskey-Merritt is +250 as an anytime scorer, +1300 as the first scorer, and two-plus touchdowns pay +2000. His yardage over/under is set at 40.5 (-109), making that an enticing TNF play.
Matthew Golden Looks to Rebound on TNF Following Light Week 1 Production
The rookie receiver had a lackluster NFL debut last week against the Lions, but Golden is a player who could explode any week now. He caught both of his Week 1 targets for just 16 yards, and Love has plenty of targets to choose from in the receiver room.
Golden doesn’t scream for managers to start him during Week 2, as Love spread the ball around to 10 different pass catchers last week. He is currently ranked 43rd among wide receivers in standard leagues as per FantasyPros.com, and 46th in PPR formats.
In DFS on DraftKings, he costs $6,400, making him the second most valued Packers receiver behind Jayden Reed at $8,200. Golden’s anytime touchdown prop is set at +265, with his first scorer odds being +1500, and two-plus trips to the endzone pays +2200. His receptions over/under is 2.5 (-164), which he could hit, and his receiving yards bar is set at 35.5 (-110).