Jacory Croskey-Merritt, Emeka Egbuka Among Fantasy Football Week 1 Superlative Winners
Week 1 of the NFL season is in the books, and that means fantasy football managers everywhere are either celebrating a hot start or already scrambling for answers.
But beyond the box scores and waiver wire moves, it’s always fun to take a step back and highlight the most memorable moments from the week. That’s where the superlatives come in. Each week, I’ll be handing out fantasy football “awards” to the players who stood out for one reason or another.
Think of it like high school yearbook superlatives, but highlighting the good and the bad. It’s a lighthearted way to celebrate the chaos, surprises and breakout performances that make fantasy football so addictive.
From rookies making splash debuts to veterans reminding us why they’re first-round picks (or why they aren’t), Week 1 had no shortage of storylines. So before we move on to Week 2, let’s hand out some well-earned recognition to the players who defined the opening slate of the fantasy football season.
Most Likely to be a League Winner Waiver Wire Add - Dylan Sampson
Speaking of Sampson, the rookie out of Tennessee balled out in Week 1. He made my list of waiver wire adds for Week 2 after rushing 12 times for 29 yards and adding eight receptions for 64 yards (17.3 fantasy points). He led the Browns in rushing yards, receptions and total touches. Sampson’s 12 carries were also twice as many as the next most on the team, as Jerome Ford commanded just six carries. He’s available in nearly 70% of ESPN leagues and over half of Yahoo leagues.
Most Likely to Live up to the Hype - Jacory Croskey-Merritt
The rookie, nicknamed “Bill,” received a ton of hype during the preseason. It got to a point where many questioned if he would live up to that hype, especially after he was listed as RB3 on the Commanders’ initial depth chart for the 2025 season. He put those questions to rest after rushing 10 times for 82 yards and a touchdown in his NFL regular-season debut. He led the running back room in carries and scored 14.2 fantasy points. He has clearly established himself in a key role and appears to be living up to the preseason hype.
Most Likely to Shine in a Rookie Debut - Emeka Egbuka
The rookie out of Ohio State delivered the most impressive debut of his class. Questions lingered throughout camp about how quickly he’d carve out a role in the offense, but he wasted no time making his presence felt. Egbuka posted a strong 4-catch, 67-yard, 2-touchdown performance in his first NFL regular-season game, racking up 23.6 fantasy points. The scoring output was the highest mark among all rookies in Week 1. Not only did he show big-play ability, but he also proved he can be a reliable red-zone target. With that kind of immediate impact, Egbuka has clearly established himself as a difference-maker and set the standard for this year’s rookie class.
Most Likely to Rebound in Week 2 - A.J. Brown & Ja'Marr Chase
I took a more positive route for this one instead of naming the award “Most Likely to Bust in Week 1.” Brown (1 rec, 8 yards) and Chase (2 rec, 24 yards) posted a combined stat line of three receptions for 34 yards. Both undoubtedly sabotaged fantasy managers’ Week 1 matchups with their abysmal performances. However, this means both Brown and Chase will go off in Week 2 (hopefully).
Most Likely to Record an Unusual Stat Line - DeMario Douglas
Douglas put together one of the strangest stat lines you’ll see. He hauled in two passes for a net of -2 yards, yet still found the end zone in the Patriots’ loss to the Raiders. His two-yard touchdown catch in the first quarter gave New England its first points of the game, but a later reception that went for a four-yard loss dragged his yardage into the negatives. Despite the odd final line, Douglas actually drew seven targets. It was an unusual start to his 2025 campaign, but one that showcased his role in the offense.
Most Likely to Vulture a Touchdown - Raheim Sanders
Daniel Jones was a close second, as he rushed for two scores and took potential touchdowns away from Jonathan Taylor. But Sanders, the RB3 on the Browns’ depth chart, took potential scores away from both Jerome Ford and Dylan Sampson. The undrafted rookie rushed three times for just three yards and still managed to vulture a touchdown in Week 1.