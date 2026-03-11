Russell Westbrook, Kon Knueppel, And 3 Other Underdog Props For Hornets vs. Kings

One of the last games of Wedensday's NBA slate will feature, a group of talented rookies, in a contest between the Charlotte Hornets and the Sacramento Kings. Here are five of the best player props to take on Underdog Fantasy for the game.

Russell Westbrook Under 16.5 points

Mar 10, 2026; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings guard Russell Westbrook (18) drives to the basket during the second quarter against the Indiana Pacers at Golden 1 Center. | Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

Guard for the Sacramento Kings, Russell Westbrook looks due to hit the under on his 16.5 points prop on Wednesday night. He is coming into the contest just covering the over on this line in two of his last five games.

The Hornets this season are allowing the 10th fewest points per game this season, 112.3. Also, Westbrook, in his last four career games against Charlotte, has scored under 16.5 points.

Kon Knueppel Over 19.5 Points

Feb 28, 2026; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard Kon Knueppel (7) celebrates a three point basket against the Portland Trail Blazers during the first quarter at Spectrum Center. | Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

Front-runner for rookie of the year, Charlotte wing Kon Knueppel, could be in for a big scoring night on Wednesday. In his last five games, he covered the over on his 19.5 points twice. But even with this slightly below average hit rate, his over 19.5 point line on Wednesday is the correct play to take.

The Kings this season are one of the worst defensive teams in the NBA, allowing the third most points per game, 120.9. The last time Knueppel played a team that ranked inside the top five in the NBA for most points allowed per game, the Indiana Pacers, he covered the point on his 19.5 point line for Wednesday. He scored 28 points against Indiana.

Brandon Miller Over 3.5 Assists

Feb 28, 2026; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets forward Brandon Miller (24) brings the ball up court against the Portland Trail Blazers during the first quarter at Spectrum Center. | Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

With all the buckets that Sacramento allows per game, it also equates to them allowing a large amount of assists. This season in the NBA, the Kings are allowing the sixth most assists per game in the NBA, 27.8. Due to them allowing a ton of assists, Brandon Miller looks primed to have four or more assists against them on Wednesday.

Miller, in his last three outings, has had four or more assists twice.

Maxime Raynaud Under 9.5 Rebounds

Feb 1, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Sacramento Kings center Maxime Raynaud (42) grabs a rebound during the first half against the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena. | Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images

In his last five games, Kings rookie center Maxime Raynaud has had double-digit rebounds in four of his last five games. And while Raynaud has been dominant on the glass, as he continues his impressive stretch of play to close out the 2025-2026 season, the under on his 9.5 rebounding prop is the correct play.

The Hornets this season are the best team in the NBA at limiting opposing rebounds, as they allow the fewest rebounds in the league per game at 48.1. For this reason alone, it is enough to take the under on Raynaud’s rebounding line.

Nique Clifford Under 1.5 Made 3-Pointers

Mar 1, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Sacramento Kings guard Nique Clifford (5) dribbles the ball during the second quarter against the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena. | William Navarro-Imagn Images

The Kings, constantly looking for bright spots in a broken season, have gotten them at times with rookie wing Nique Clifford. He is a great defender, but one element of his game that has yet to stabilize with consistency is his perimeter shooting. In his last six games, he has just one performance where he had two or more made threes. This trend of him having fewer than two made 3-pointers should continue on Wedensday against the Hornets.

Charlotte has been solid in defending the three-point line this season. They are currently allowing the 11th fewest made threes per game in the NBA.

More NBA Fantasy News On SI