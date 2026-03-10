Maxime Raynaud Explains Why Russell Westbrook Is Vital to the Kings

With the NBA's worst record at 15-50, the Sacramento Kings have an unusual mix of veterans. Each of the Kings' top four scorers on the season is 29 or older, including 36-year-old DeMar DeRozan and 37-year-old Russell Westbrook. However, just because they are aging veterans on a losing team does not mean they are out of place.

Westbrook has had a huge impact on the Kings this season, not only on the court, but in the locker room and beyond. After the Kings picked up a win over the Chicago Bulls on Sunday, Kings rookie Maxime Raynaud had nothing but praise for Westbrook while explaining how the veteran point guard has had a positive impact on him.

"First of all, he’s a legend of the game, so everything he tells us basketball-wise is just gold nuggets here and there. You just have to be able to pick it up and listen. And then, besides that, he’s just a really joyful, driven individual who brings that energy, that talk, laughter in the locker room, while still being a high-level professional and setting the tone for us rookies, but really for the whole team. So, he’s been really a plus for us this entire year," Raynaud said.

Westbrook's impact on the rookies

Westbrook has been in the NBA for 18 years now, and with his work ethic and visible leadership, it is obvious that he is the perfect veteran to have on a rebuilding team. Guys like Raynaud and Nique Clifford can learn plenty from Westbrook just by watching him work, not to mention the actual advice he can give them.

Westbrook notched his 208th career triple-double on Sunday night to extend the lead for the most in NBA history, as Raynaud sees how his off-court work translates to what he can do in-game.

"And, I mean, you just said it: 208 triple-doubles, most in NBA history. You don’t just do that off pure talent, right? He’s an amazing worker, a great human being. I just have nothing but positive things to say about him," Raynaud finished.

RUSSELL WESTBROOK TRIPLE-DOUBLE



208 IN HIS CAREER 🤯 pic.twitter.com/j8JYx0XQvM — Real App (@realapp) March 9, 2026

While many fans criticized the Kings for signing Westbrook last summer, the 37-year-old point guard and future Hall of Famer is helping the team however he can. Sure, ideally, the Kings' focus would be on a younger player than Westbrook, but he will do far more good for their young core by being their veteran leader.