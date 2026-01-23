Ryan Rollins, Jonas Valanciunas, And 3 Other Underdog Props For Bucks vs. Nuggets

Featured on Amazon Prime on Friday night will be an NBA bout between the Denver Nuggets and the Milwaukee Bucks. Here are five of the best player props for the matchup on Underdog Fantasy.

Peyton Watson Under 18.5 Points

Jan 9, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Peyton Watson (8) reacts during a timeout in the first quarter against the Atlanta Hawks at Ball Arena. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Denver Nuggets wing Peyton Watson has had a great offensive season. He is coming off a good performance in his latest game against the Washington Wizards, logging 35 points. With this high-scoring output, a lot of people are going to want to take his over on his 18.5-point player prop for Friday Night. But the correct play is to take his under.

The Wizards are allowing the second-most points per game in the NBA. Before hitting the over on the Friday night player prop in this contest, Watson hit the under in three of his last four games. He should do so again, against the Milwaukee Bucks, who have a much-improved defense compared to the Wizards, especially with the game being a back-to-back for Denver.

AJ Green Under 11.5 Points

Jan 2, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks guard AJ Green (20) puts up a shot against Charlotte Hornets guard Lamelo Ball (1) in the second half at Fiserv Forum. | Michael McLoone-Imagn Images

AJ Green’s offensive game is mostly centerized what he can do from beyond the arc. And unfortunately for him in this contest, the Nuggets have a good perimeter defense, especially as of late.

In Denver’s last three games, they are tied for allowing the fourth fewest made threes per game in the NBA, 11.3. Green did hit the over against the Nuggets last time he played them, getting 15 points, but still, with this in mind, his under feels like the correct play.

Ryan Rollins Under 21.5 Points+Assists

Dec 31, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks guard Ryan Rollins (13) during the game against the Washington Wizards at Fiserv Forum. | Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

Ryan Rollins has established himself as a solid NBA player this season. With that, though, he is in the midst of a subpar stretch of games. In his last eight games, he has not scored over 20 points. Through this, he has been inefficient in covering the over on his Friday points+assists prop set at 21.5. In these eight games, he has not hit the over once. Also, the least combined total he had of the two stats over this stretch was against the Nuggets.

In 39 minutes of Play Rollins went 1-9 from the field against Denver, logging just two points and four assists. Taking his under on this prop is definitely the correct play.

Jonas Valanciunas Over 7.5 Rebounds

Jan 22, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Denver Nuggets center Jonas Valanciunas (17) celebrates during the first half against the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena. | Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images

Center for the Nuggets Jonas Valaciunas returned in Denver’s last game against the Washington Wizards after missing a few games. In the contest, he had 16 points and nine rebounds. This is the second consecutive game where Valancinues has had eight or more boards.

Going against the Bucks, who are allowing the 20th fewest rebounds per game in the NBA, this streak should continue.

Giannis Antetokounmpo Over 29.5 Points

Jan 21, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) drives to the basket against Oklahoma City Thunder guard Cason Wallace (22) in the second half at Fiserv Forum. | Michael McLoone-Imagn Images

Star for the Bucks Giannis Antetokounmpo has hit the under on his 29.5 point player prop in four consecutive games, and this should come to an end on Friday night. This season, Giannis had one instance of hitting under 30 points in five consecutive games. Going back to last season, he also had just a singular stretch of having fewer than 30 points five times in a row. That being said, he is due to hit the over on this player prop against the Nuggets.

In fact, making his over look even better, the last time he had over 30 points this season was against Denver where he had 31.

