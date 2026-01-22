Why is Giannis Antetokounmpo shooting less?

We've seen frustration manifest as inaction over the years.

Some may remember Kobe Bryant, never shy as a shooter, go through an entire half and hardly look at the rim after he'd been criticized for not sharing with teammates. And even last season, Jimmy Butler was running away from the ball and to the corner when he was unhappy with his contract.

So is that what this is? Or is that a stretch?

Why is Giannis Antetokounmpo, who is making a ridiculous 65 percent of his shots this season -- a career-high for the future Hall of Famer -- taking fewer shots lately, even as the Milwaukee Bucks have been shorthanded and don't have a lot of elite options even when whole?

Wednesday, as the Bucks were getting thrashed by Oklahoma City, Antetokounmpo took only three prior to halftime before finishing 8 of 11 -- as the Thunder's superstar, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, was making 16 of 19 and outscoring Giannis, 40-19.

Bobby Portis and Kyle Kuzma both took more shots than Antetokounmpo did, and Ryan Rollins took as many. Cole Anthony, pressed into action with Kevin Porter Jr. out, took nine -- though at least he did make seven.

What's going on?

Giannis was asked after, by Eric Nehm of The Athletic. Nehm, who has covered Giannis for some time, noted that Giannis's five lowest shot totals have come in his last six outings.

The last six games have featured the five games this season in which Giannis Antetokounmpo has taken the fewest shots.



Postgame, I suggested that the Bucks would be better if they could get him more shots, so how does he think they could accomplish that?



Antetokounmpo: pic.twitter.com/HxADU1bqil — Eric Nehm (@eric_nehm) January 22, 2026

Giannis said it is not intentional, and that "it's not like I'm not trying to be aggressive. I'm really trying to be aggressive. At the end of the day, I have coaches, people that talk to me, they told me there's this thing that's called the black swan and the white swan. You gotta be the black swan and be more aggressive and demand the ball. Again, it's something I've never done in my whole career so maybe I got to do it more."

The earlier part of his quote was more troubling. He said he had played with teammates who understood his gravity and how he could create for them -- the past tense stood out in that statement.

"Maybe because we're young, maybe because we're not playing well, maybe because guys think it's their turn, they want to carry the team on their back and try to turn this around, I really don't get it."

It was another show of frustration after Giannis was frustrated by the Bucks fans booing him a couple of weeks ago.

So maybe he hasn't quit.

But you can see where this might be going -- instead of demanding the ball, will he go full Black Swan and demand a trade? That's the shot that Bucks fans are most worried about him calling.