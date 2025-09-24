Saquon Barkley And 9 Other Fantasy Studs Not To Be Worried About After Disappointing Week 3 Performances
Week 3 of the NFL season has come to a close after a highly anticipated weekend of action. This week brought several notable injuries around the league, bringing concern for fantasy owners. Some star players around the league also faced their share of struggles on the field, failing to meet fantasy football projections. These are 10 notable fantasy players who fantasy owners shouldn’t be concerned about after disappointing Week 3 performances.
Tee Higgins - Cincinnati Bengals
In Joe Burrow’s first of what’s slated to be a lengthy absence, Tee Higgins struggled with minimal volume in a blowout Cincinnati Bengals loss. Higgins saw just two targets from backup quarterback Jake Browning, catching one pass for 15 yards. He finished Week 3 fifth in Cincinnati’s receiving corps in yards and sixth in targets. Higgins should bounce back in Week 4 with Ja’Marr Chase lined up against reigning DPOY Pat Surtain in Monday night’s game versus the Denver Broncos.
Tyler Warren - Indianapolis Colts
For the first time in his NFL career, Indianapolis Colts tight end Tyler Warren failed to eclipse 70 yards in a game. The Tennessee Titans managed to limit the star rookie to just three receptions for 38 yards. Warren’s fantasy owners shouldn’t lose any sleep, though. He’s carved out a significant role in the Colts’ passing attack, entering Week 4 tied as the team’s leader in receiving yards (193) alongside veteran wideout Michael Pittman Jr. Warren’s consistent volume and encouraging production present plenty of reason for optimism entering a key matchup versus the Los Angeles Rams.
Tetairoa McMillan - Carolina Panthers
After encouraging fantasy performances in each of his first two NFL games, Tetairoa McMillan’s production took a step back in Week 3, despite a Carolina Panthers win. In an awkward game that saw Carolina’s offense rack up just 224 total yards in a 30-0 win, McMillan caught three passes for 48 yards. McMillan is entering Week 4 with a questionable designation, but his high volume presents a safe floor for production. He’s likely to bounce back over the next several weeks of action.
Saquon Barkley - Philadelphia Eagles
Despite a heroic Philadelphia Eagles comeback victory, reigning OPOY Saquon Barkley logged 18 carries for just 46 yards. Obviously, fantasy owners won’t overreact given the caliber of player, but Philadelphia’s offensive struggles are worth noting from a fantasy football perspective. While the passing attack finally managed a breakout performance, the run game took a significant step back. Barkley and Philly’s rushing attack should manage a solid rebound performance versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 4.
Ashton Jeanty - Las Vegas Raiders
Highly touted rookie Ashton Jeanty’s struggles continued in the run game, being held to 63 yards on 17 carries versus the Washington Commanders in Week 3. Jeanty’s woes have raised concerns around the NFL media landscape, but fantasy owners should remain confident. Jeanty’s struggles predominantly boil down to a struggling Las Vegas Raiders offensive line. His 1.1 yards before contact per attempt ranks second-to-last among starting running backs. Jeanty’s volume presents plenty of reason for optimism. Week 4 could finally be Jeanty’s breakout campaign versus the Chicago Bears defense.
Tucker Kraft - Green Bay Packers
After finishing Week 2 as TE1 in fantasy among PPR leagues, Tucker Kraft’s production significantly regressed in Week 3. Matched up against the Cleveland Browns, Green Bay’s offense struggled to get much of anything going, forfeiting a 10-0 lead in the fourth quarter for the team’s first loss of the season. Kraft finished the game with three catches for 29 yards, but should manage a strong bounce-back performance versus the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday Night Football.
Ladd McConkey - Los Angeles Chargers
Ladd McConkey struggled against a tough Broncos defense in Week 3. The second-year wideout caught just four of his seven targets for 41 yards through the air. He finished fifth on the team in receiving yards, but has seen consistent volume and posted solid production to this point of the season. McConkey should manage to break away for chunk plays in the pass game versus the New York Giants in Week 4.
Alvin Kamara - New Orleans Saints
Matched up against a budding Seattle Seahawks squad, Alvin Kamara and the New Orleans Saints offense struggled immensely. Seattle’s defense held Kamara to just 42 yards on the ground and limited him to just one catch in the pass game. Kamara’s production has come as a pleasant surprise for fantasy owners in a struggling New Orleans offense, but his volume gives reason to believe in a rebound effort versus the Buffalo Bills.
TreVeyon Henderson - New England Patriots
The New England Patriots battled turnovers throughout Sunday’s loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. In a bounce-back performance from Pittsburgh’s defense, rookie running back TreVeyon Henderson notched 11 carries for just 28 yards. He was also held to 19 yards in three catches in the pass game. Henderson will have plenty of opportunity to rebound after a two-fumble performance from Rhamondre Stevenson. The Ohio State alum should see a notable bump in touches over the coming weeks.
D’Andre Swift - Chicago Bears
D’Andre Swift and the Chicago Bears rushing attack took a back seat to a red-hot pass game led by Caleb Williams. In Chicago’s dominant 31-14 win, Swift logged 13 carries for just 33 yards, but played a notable role in the passing attack, catching three passes for 45 yards. Despite a disappointing individual performance, Chicago’s dynamic passing attack could be complementary to Swift’s fantasy stock. As teams soften the box to combat Ben Johnson’s passing scheme, looks will open back up for Swift in the run game.