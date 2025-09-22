Tre Tucker and Minnesota Vikings Defense Top Fantasy Football Week 3 Leaderboard
Week 3 of the NFL season gave fantasy owners quite a few twists and turns. Let us send out a toast or two to the best of each position from a fantasy football standpoint. Okay, the quarterbacks lead us off.
Keep in mind that we use standard point scoring with PPR. Bonuses are not included for certain milestones like 100 yards receving, 100 rushing, or 300+ passing yards. Anyway, let us get started!
Quarterbacks
Player
Fantasy Points
Caleb Williams (CHI)
29.12
Jalen Hurts (PHI)
29.04
Geno Smith (LV)
26.06
Josh Allen (BUF)
23.02
Marcus Mariota (WSH)
20.28
Yes, ths Sunday was a bit more subdued compared to Week 2. with no quaterback topping 30 fantasy points in the 1pm and 4pm contests. That was a bit of a surprise honestly. However, Caleb Williams proved that the Dallas defense is still reeling as Chicago scored 31 points and notched their first win of the season.
Jalen Hurts led Philadelphia back from a 26-7 deficit after an ugly first half offensively for the Eagles. Geno Smith piled up some late yarda and points in a 41-24 loss to Washington. Josh Allen did Josh Allen things on Thursday and Marcus Mariota topped 20 fantasy points as Mariota ably stepped in for an injured Jayden Daniels.
Running Backs
Player
Fantasy Points
Jonathan Taylor (IND)
32.8
Omarion Hampton (LAC)
24.9
Christian McCaffrey (SF)
24.0
Jordan Mason (MIN)
23.6
James Cook (BUF)
20.8
If the list feels a little familar from last week, it kind of does. Three of the Top 5 fantasy performers were here last week. Taylor led the way again . This time he found the endzone three times and still finished above 100 yards rushing. James Cook hit 20 fantasy points again on Thursday and Christian McCaffrey caught 10 passes out of the backfield on his way to a big day.
Omarion Hampton provided fantasy football owners with a nice boost. He combined for 129 yards from scrimmage, a touchdown, and six receptions against Denver. Maybe the biggest surprise was Jordan Mason and the Minnesota Vikings. Mason scored twice and had 116 yards on 16 carries. For those wondering, Taylor led the projection dfifferential at +14.1.
Wide Receivers
Player
Fantasy Points
Tre Tucker (LV)
40.9
Garrett Wilson (NYJ)
24.4
Courtland Sutton (DEN)
23.8
A.J. Brown (PHI)
22.9
Puka Nacua (LAR)
22.8
We saw quite a few impressive performances in Week 2 but Week 3 took a little longer to get thigns going. However, Tre Tucker fired off a fourth quatter to remember in the loss to Washington. Tucker found paydirt twice including a 61-yard touchdown reception. That paved the way to an eight catch, 145 yard day with three scores and a 40+ fantasy masterpiece.
Tucker was the only receiver in the Top 5 projected to score in single digits. Courtland Sutton bounced back as expected after appearing on our losers list in Week 2. Puka Nacua was targeted in double digits and caught 11 balls. A.J. Brown broke 100 yards after a slow Philadelphia start and scored in their comeback win.
Tight Ends
Player
Fantasy Points
Hunter Henry (NWE)
29.0
Jake Ferguson (DAL)
21.2
Dalton Kincaid (BUF)
17.6
T.J. Hockenson (MIN)
15.9
Trey McBride (ARZ)
15.3
Jake Ferguson has become a favorite of Dak Prescott and the Dallas passing game. Ferguson caught 13 passes for only 82 yards on Sunday (14 targets). Still, that was second on the list of Tight Ends. Meanwhile, Hunter Henry shocked many with eight catches, 90 yards, and two touchdowns against Pittsburgh.
Kickers
Player
Fantasy Points
Chase McLaughlin (TB)
20
Jason Myers (SEA)
17
Joshua Karty (LAR)
15
Will Reichard (MIN)
15
Ryan Fitzgerald (CAR)
15
Chase McLaughlin did miss one kick but connected on five field goals in all. That included two from 50+ yards. Jason Myers wound up second with 17 fantasy points behind three field goals and five extra points. Will Reichard and Ryan Fitzgerald made the cut too with 15 fantasy points each.
Defense/Special Teams
Team
Fantasy Points
Minnesota Vikings
32
Seattle Seahawks
17
Carolina Panthers
17
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
16
Indianapolis Colts
16
This was the one group with a noticeable tick up in points. Naturally, Minnesota led the way with two touchdowns off tunovers. Cincinnati coughed up the ball five times in all. Minnesota feasted on a backup quarterback in a big way. Seattle and Carolina simply shut things down and won easily. Carolina and Minnesota both exceeded their projections by double digits.