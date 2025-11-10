Eagles vs. Packers Best NFL Prop Bets for Monday Night Football in Week 10 (Bet on Romeo Doubs)
The Philadelphia Eagles and Green Bay Packers both have Super Bowl aspirations in the 2025 season, and they’re facing off in a huge matchup in Week 10 in Green Bay.
There are a ton of ways to bet on this matchup – which could be an NFC title game preview – but I’m looking to the prop market for some of my favorite plays on Monday night.
The Eagles are coming off a bye and have started to get in a groove on offense, with Saquon Barkley playing his best game of the season in Week 8.
Meanwhile, the Packers have been shorthanded on offense without Jayden Reed, and they lost star tight end Tucker Kraft for the rest of the season in Week 9 to a knee injury. That leaves Romeo Doubs, Christian Watson and rookie Matthew Golden as the top pass catchers in this offense.
Green Bay’s defense has been one of the better ones in the NFL, ranking second in yards per play allowed, but that doesn’t mean the Eagles aren’t worth targeting in primetime.
Here’s a breakdown of some of my favorite plays for this Week 10 clash between NFC contenders.
Best NFL Prop Bets for Eagles vs. Packers
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Romeo Doubs OVER 4.5 Receptions (-121)
- Saquon Barkley UNDER 76.5 Rushing Yards (-111)
- Jordan Love OVER 2.5 Rushing Attempts (+111)
Romeo Doubs OVER 4.5 Receptions (-121)
I love this prop for Romeo Doubs, who has emerged as the No. 1 receiver in this offense with Jayden Reed on injured reserve.
Doubs has played 84.3 percent of the Packers’ snaps this season, and he’s been targeted 52 times, including 41 targets over his last five games. During that five-game stretch, Doubs has at least five receptions four times.
He should see a major workload in this Week 10 matchup, especially if the Packers end up falling behind.
The Eagles do rank 12th in the NFL in EPA/Pass, but Doubs’ role may be too big to pass up now that Kraft is done for the season.
Saquon Barkley UNDER 76.5 Rushing Yards (-111)
Saquon Barkley is almost going to have a high rushing yards prop, but is it warranted this season?
The Eagles’ offensive line has struggled to open up major running lanes for the star back, and he’s averaging just 4.1 yards per carry, which was boosted by a 14-carry, 150-yard showing against the New York Giants in Week 8.
This season, the star running back has just two games where he’s cleared 76.5 rushing yards, and those are his only two games with over even 60 rushing yards in the 2025 campaign.
Green Bay ranks 11th in the NFL in yards per carry allowed (4.0), so this may not be an easy matchup for Barkley to build on his 150-yard showing in Week 8.
Plus, Barkley tweaked his groin in Week 8 before the bye and may not be completely healthy at this point in the season. I think he’s a prime fade candidate in Week 10.
Jordan Love OVER 2.5 Rushing Attempts (+111)
I have an under-the-radar, plus-money prop for this Monday night matchup.
Packers quarterback Jordan Love has carried the ball three or more times in six of his eight games this season, but he has failed to do so in each of his last two matchups. Still, I think he’s worth a look against an Eagles team that has allowed the sixth-most rushing yards to quarterbacks in the 2025 season.
There’s also a chance that Love gets to execute a few kneeldowns in this game, which would also help push him over this line. Love has hit this prop in 75 percent of his games in 2025, so I don’t mind getting him at +111 to make it happen again on Monday.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and win your first $5 bet to get $300 in bonus bets instantly +3 months of NBA League Pass.