Saturday NFL DFS Cheat Sheet: Best Week 16 DraftKings Plays

The NFL makes its Saturday debut in Week 16. On the two-game slate, the Washington Commanders host the Philadelphia Eagles, and the Green Bay Packers hit the road for a divisional matchup against the Chicago Bears. The Eagles, Packers, and Bears are all in the midst of the NFC playoff picture, so we’ll see some meaningful football this weekend. Let’s dive into the best DFS plays for DraftKings contests.

QB Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles — $6,900

Jalen Hurts projects for the most favorable matchup among the quarterbacks in this slate. He will face a Commanders defense that has given up the second-most fantasy points to quarterbacks this season. Hurts is coming off a strong Week 15, where he delivered 22.9 fantasy points on 175 passing yards, 3 passing touchdowns, and 39 rushing yards. The veteran is a staple at QB in this slate and provides the opportunity to stack with other pass-catchers on the Eagles.

RB Josh Jacobs, Green Bay Packers — $7,300

The running back situation in Green Bay depends on Jacobs’ health, but if he is able to go, he is in line for a big workload. Jacobs is coming off a strong performance in Week 15, in which he posted 73 rushing yards and a touchdown on the ground, and added 19 receiving yards and another score through the air. The running back also had success against the Bears in Week 14, when he rushed for 86 yards and a touchdown, adding 2 receptions out of the backfield.

WR A.J. Brown, Philadelphia Eagles — $6,700

If you are looking to play Hurts in this two-game slate, it makes a lot of sense to include an Eagles pass-catcher in the lineup. A.J. Brown is the main target in the Philadelphia offense, and his recent performance has proved that. Over the last week, Brown has brought in 26 receptions for 383 yards and four touchdowns. Look for him to continue his hot streak against the Commanders' secondary.

WR DJ Moore, Chicago Bears — $5,300

DJ Moore is elevated into the WR1 role for the Bears with Rome Odunze ruled out for Week 16. Caleb Williams and Moore got on the same page last week, connecting for 4 receptions, 69 yards, and two touchdowns. Chicago will need to get the passing game going if they want to take down the Packers. Expect him to be heavily involved in the air game on Saturday.

