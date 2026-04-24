Scoot Henderson, Stephon Castle, & 3 Other Underdog Props For Trail Blazers vs. Spurs

The Trail Blazers were able to even the playoff series in game two against the San Antonio Spurs, as they will now have home court advantage going into game three this Friday. Here are five of the best player props on Underdog Fantasy for the matchup.

Scoot Henderson Over 14.5 Points

Apr 14, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Portland Trail Blazers guard Scoot Henderson (00) reacts against the Phoenix Suns in the first half during the play-in rounds of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Mortgage Matchup Center. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The line for Scott Henderson’s point prop is just way too low. In games one and two, he has covered the over on the line he has set for Friday at 14.5. He is coming off one of his best games in all of the 2025-2026 season in game two. In the contest, he dropped a game-high 31 points.

Henderson has real momentum in his career right now. In his last four regular-season games, he scored 15 or more points three times. With his level rising and his high hit rate on the over on his 14.5 point line of late, the over on the prop looks to be a great play.

Victor Wembanyama Over 24.5 Points

Apr 21, 2026; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) looks to pass against Portland Trail Blazers guard Jrue Holiday (5) during the first half of game two of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Frost Bank Center. | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

Spurs star Victor Wembanyama is currently slated as a game-time decision. In game two, he suffered a concussion and exited the game in the first quarter. If he is to suit up, the over on his 24.5 points prop line may be the best prop of any on the night, even if he has a minutes restriction.

In Wembanyama’s last five regular-season games, he scored 40, 17, 34, and 41 points twice. In four out of the five games he played under 30 minutes.

Jrue Holiday Under 6.5 Assists

Apr 14, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Portland Trail Blazers guard Jrue Holiday (5) against the Phoenix Suns during the play-in rounds of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Mortgage Matchup Center. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Jrue Holiday has been generating assists at a high volume through the first two games of the following playoff series against San Antonio. He has a total of 20 assists between the first two games. Because of the high total, his assists line feels a bit inflated, making his under on his 6.5 assist prop line a great play.

In Holiday’s last 15 regular-season games before entering the postseason, he had seven or more assists just four times.

Deni Avidija Over 15.5 FG Attempted

Apr 14, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Portland Trail Blazers forward Deni Avdija (8) after defeating the Phoenix Suns in the play-in rounds of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Mortgage Matchup Center. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Deni Avidija, despite not covering the over on his FGs attempted prop line in game two, for Friday set at 15.5, he should cover it in game three. In game two, Avidija went 5-13 from the field. In game one, he went 12-21 from the field.

Based on what Avidija did in his last stretch of the regular season, it is enough to warrant taking his over on this prop. In his last eight regular-season games, he took 16 or more shots in every single game. With the increased minutes that come with the playoffs, it is especially a good prop to take.

Stephon Castle Over 6.5 Assists

Apr 6, 2026; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard Stephon Castle (5) warms up prior to a game against the Philadelphia 76ers at Frost Bank Center. | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

Guard for the Spurs, Stephon Castle, looks prime to hit the over on his 6.5 assists prop line for Friday. Castle has covered the over on the prop in one of two games in this series, logging seven and five assists.

Going back to the regular season, Castle had a fairly high hit rate on this prop. He has seven or more assists in eight of his last 10 regular-season games. In five of these games, he had 10 or more assists. With this in a high-stakes game, Castle, who has averaged 35.5 MPG in the series thus far, has a great chance of covering the over on this prop.

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