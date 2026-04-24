How Exactly Does Portland's Scoot Henderson Follow Up His Breakthrough Performance in Game 2?

For anyone with a heightened sense of humor, it’s likely that Scoot Henderson’s end-of-night interview after the Portland Trail Blazers’ 106-103 win in Game 2 offered plenty to smile about.

Animated and confident at once under NBC’s primetime spotlight, Henderson explained the importance of Portland’s resilience before offering a visual demonstration of how he might “bob and weave,” or duck the Spurs’ metaphorical “punches" ahead of Game 3.

Portland’s up-and-coming guard ended his comment with just the slightest of a smile, but if Apr. 21, 2026’s finish confirmed two things, it’s this:

1. If nothing else, Henderson’s speed will allow him the opportunity to avoid any defensive jabs San Antonio can plan up over the rest of the series.

2. The 31-point performance (on 65 percent shooting) was quite a haymaker of its own, for those who assumed 2023’s No. 3 pick wouldn’t join his draft’s blossoming stars.

Boxing punchlines aside, No. 00 put together enough of a showcase for Game 2 of the Western Conference First Round to be deemed “The Scoot Henderson Game,” especially if positive results follow.

Perhaps it doesn’t command the same aura as “The Rodney Hood Game” in Denver a near-decade ago, but from Damian Lillard on down, memorable guards of the franchise’s past are probably somewhere smiling at what could be the next bucket-getting guard in Rip City’s black-and-red threads.

To illustrate a few of the best numbers to this point:

Scoot Henderson, 2026 NBA Playoffs — By the Numbers:

Portland Trail Blazers guard Scoot Henderson shoots over San Antonio Spurs guard Stephon Castle (5) during the first half of game two of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

Over two games, Henderson is shooting 13-of-20 (65 percent) on pull-up jumpers. Only Cleveland’s Donovan Mitchell has proven capable of matching him point-for-point.

In situations in which Henderson has needed three dribbles or more, he’s shooting a blazing-hot 10-of-17. Anyone familiar with playoff basketball, and how important isolation, end-of-shot-clock, and get-a-bucket situations are knows how legitimate this is.

Opposing scorers are shooting just 6-of-20 against Henderson’s defense, according to NBA.com's tracking statistics. Of the 90 players to defend at least 20 shots this postseason, Henderson’s percentage allowed ranks as the sixth-best.

As more of an “eye test,” feel-the-vibe sort of observer, one would personally argue that Portland’s young could-be star is passing that test, too.

If the broadcast crews show it, it often doesn’t take long before the cameras pick up on Henderson’s always-determined scowl, or even the trash talk directed at the likes of Stephon Castle and Dylan Harper, among others within the San Antonio Spurs’ just-as-impressive backcourt.

Which, in a way, makes what Henderson is doing all the more impressive. The regular-season Spurs were of the “lock you up, throw away the key”-type. Opposing guards were held to the fourth-lowest field goal percentage (43.9%) and the fifth-lowest 3-point percentage (34.8%), and Henderson, through two games, has made it look like an anomaly.

What Henderson's Red-Hot Start Could Mean Going Forward:

Portland Trail Blazers guard Scoot Henderson high fives teammates during introductions before a game against the Sacramento Kings at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Adjustments are inevitably coming, as Henderson noted. As is variance. Victor Wembanyama’s status, of course, also stands tall as a great deciding factor.

Thus far, Henderson is averaging a, dare we say “Sterling” 24.5 points per game, though with only a single field goal attempt inside the restricted area during the Wembanyama minutes.

Which, in theory, makes sense. Why go for home runs, when base hits are readily available on demand? The point is, it might be difficult to sustain this same level of groundbreaking efficiency on a non-paint shot diet.

For now, though, it’s fun to assume Henderson can ride that efficiency wave until proven otherwise.

One thing that figures to help: if there’s a balanced early-game offensive attack to offset the Spurs’ defensive focus on one player. In Game 2, Henderson did his best “Game 1 Deni” impression, hitting double-figures before some fans even found their seats.

Over the last 48 hours, he’s both become the youngest Blazer in franchise history to secure a 30-point playoff game, and jumped a few tiers higher on the “fan favorite” ladder through both memorable quotes and timely buckets.

The entire development has become the latest chapter in the “don’t be too quick to judge a young player book,” especially those who enter the Association as 19-year-olds without the confines of a rigid, college basketball system to build from.

Game 3, one would predict, figures to be a mixture of what we’ve already seen. Spurred on — no pun intended — by Rose City’s sure-to-be-hyped crowd, Henderson should hover around the 15-to-20-point mark again, with energy plays scattered throughout.

And — to make one more boxing analogy before closing out — one would think this might be exactly what’s required to leave the No. 2-seeded Spurs “on the ropes,” and maybe face-to-face with a 2-1 series deficit.