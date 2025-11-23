Sean Tucker, Puka Nacua, And 3 Other Underdog Player Props For Rams vs. Buccaneers
Wrapping up the Sunday slate in week 12 in the NFL will be a matchup between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Los Angeles Rams. Here are five of the best player props on Underdog Fantasy for the matchup.
Kyren Williams Over 61.5 Rushing Yards
Los Angeles Rams RB1, Kyren Williams, is coming off his third consecutive game of covering the over on his Sunday night rushing yard total set at 61.5 rushing yards. This should continue against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Last week, Williams and the Rams took on the Seattle Seahawks. Williams in the game had 12 rushes for 91 yards. This year, the Seahawks are allowing the sixth-fewest rushing yards per game. The Bucs this season are allowing the 10th fewest. It will be a tough matchup, but Williams has shown he can perform well against good rush defenses, making his 61.5 rushing yards the right play. The Bucs have also allowed opposing RB1s over this total in two of their last four games.
Puka Nacua Over 9.5 Targets
After recording 10 or more targets in four of his first five games of the season, WR1 for the Rams, Puka Nacua, has yet to have 10 or more since. Against the Bucs on Sunday night, it feels like he could get back to this volume. Tampa Bay, on the season, has a below-average passing defense. They are allowing the sixth-most passing yards per game in the NFL. With this, look for QB Matthew Stafford to target Nacua often.
Cade Otton Over 38.5 Receiving Yards
TE Cade Otton, after being a consistent presence in the Buccaneers' pass game for the last severall games, had a down performance in week 11. Against the Buffalo Bills, he had two receptions for 28 yards. This game came after Otton had four straight games with four or more receptions and 40 or more receiving yards. His game against the Bills should not be evaluated too critically. In the year Buffalo is allowing the fewest passing yards per game, and the fewest PPR fantasy points to the TE position. He will have a more favourable matchup against the Rams.
Los Angeles in the year is allowing the 11th most PPR fantasy points to TEs. In their last two games, they have given up an average of 77 receiving yards per game to TE1s. Taking Otton’s over at 38.5 receiving yards is definitely the right way to go.
Sean Tucker Under 48.5 Rushing Yards
A lot of high expectations have been placed on the Bucs RB, Sean Tucker, after his huge game in week 11 against the Bills. In the game, he rushed 19 times for 106 yards. This is an outstanding performance, but with Rams being his next opponent, his under on his rushing yard total at 48.5 yards is the right play.
Buffalo this season is allowing the third-most rushing yards per game. The Rams, on the other hand, are giving up the 11th fewest. In their last three games, two out of three RB1s did not cover this total. Tucker’s role going into this game is also a bit iffy, making him under an even better play. Before last week, the most carries he had in a game were 12. His getting 19 carries against Buffalo could have been solely situational, and there is a chance he could revert to having a reduced role again against Los Angeles.
Emeka Egbuka Over Longest Reception 24.5 Receiving Yards
In two of Emeka Egbuka’s last four games, he has had a reception that has gone over 25 yards. In one of these games, he had a reception that was 24 yards. In the Rams' last three games, they have given up a reception to an opposing WR1 of 20 yards or longer. Two of these WR1s' receptions were for 25 yards or longer. With the Rams' volatility on the deep ball against WR1s and Egbukas' recent success in securing these long catches, his over 24.5-yard longest reception is a great prop to take.