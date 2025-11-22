Jameis Winston, Sean Tucker Lead Week 12 Fantasy Football Boom or Bust Candidates
When we look for players to plug into our lineups, a lot of times we search for a player who we can start who simply won't sink our week. A guy who will catch a few passes and will safely give us some points. However, other times we know that we need a ton of points for one reason or another. Maybe you are matched up against a juggernaut team, or you were relying on Josh Allen not being terrible on Thursday Night Football. That's when you need to plug in a guy with huge upside, even if he also comes with a low floor. These are the top boom-or-bust options for Week 12.
QB Jameis Winston, New York Giants
When Winston is a starter, he is always the top boom-or-bust option for fantasy football. There is no other quarterback in the league who comes with a wider range of outcomes than Winston in Week 12. The only other quarterback who could come close is Justin Fields, but fortunately for the New York Jets, he's mercifully been benched. We have seen Winston account for 34 touchdowns and 31 turnovers in the same season, while topping 5,000 yards. That's all you need to know about him.
RB Sean Tucker, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tucker exploded last week for 106 rushing yards, 34 receiving yards, and three touchdowns. He handled 19 carries and saw two targets, and now fantasy owners are all in on him this week with Bucky Irving once again ruled out. However, things could fall apart for him this week because the Bucs are playing the Los Angeles Rams. This is a game that the Bucs could be trailing in, which could lead to a lot more work for Rachaad White. The Rams are also allowing the third-fewest fantasy points to running backs in the league this season. We have seen Tucker's upside, but this is also a brutal matchup.
RB Rhamondre Stevenson, New England Patriots
Stevenson returns to the best possible matchup in fantasy football against the Cincinnati Bengals, who are allowing by far the most fantasy points to running backs this season. However, his role is very much in question now that TreVeyon Henderson has exploded in his absence. There is a chance that he comes back and sees fewer than five opportunities. On the other hand, he could return to a split backfield and see some passing work, and almost all the goal-line work. There isn't any situation in fantasy football more important than the Patriots' backfield this week.
WR Xavier Worthy, Kansas City Chiefs
Worthy hasn't been good, but Patrick Mahomes has still been taking deep shots to him; they just haven't connected, and the volume has diminished. That lack of usage coincides directly with the return of their top wide receiver, Rashee Rice.
However, the matchup this week could help Worthy out. The Indianapolis Colts are a high-scoring team that who are allowing the 10th-most fantasy points to wide receivers this season. Their recent acquisition of star cornerback Sauce Gardner could cause some problems for Rice this week, which should lead to more targets and more success for Worthy. However, there is also a chance that production just isn't there, and some other random wideout goes off as they so often do in Kansas City.
WR Darnell Mooney, Atlanta Falcons
With Drake London out, Darnell Mooney will be the WR1 for the Falcons this week. That gives him obvious upside. However, there is also plenty of working against him. Those things are that he doesn't have WR1 talent, and Kirk Cousins will be his quarterback. The volume should be there, but we aren't super confident in Cousins and Mooney as players.
WR DJ Moore, Chicago Bears
Moore is generally a boom-or-bust player for whatever reason. His skill set doesn't necessarily suggest that he would be, but inconsistent quarterback play and offensive systems may play a part in that. This year has been a lot more bust than boom, but this week he will be going up against the Pittsburgh Steelers, who are allowing more fantasy points to wide receivers than any team in the league. That vastly improves his upside.