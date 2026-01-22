Should DFS Players Target Puka Nacua or Jaxon Smith Ngigba on DraftKings & FanDuel?

It's the Conference Championship Round of the NFL Playoffs, and the only fantasy lineups being set this week are in DFS Tournaments. There are only four teams playing this weekend, so there aren't a ton of options to choose from. However, the position with the most options is the wide receivers. We are going to focus on the two top stars of the week. If fantasy owners want to invest in a star wide receiver, they will have to choose between the Los Angeles Rams' Puka Nacua and the Seattle Seahawks' Jaxon Smith-Njigba. Which one should you have in your lineup?

WR Puka Nacua, Los Angeles Rams

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua (12) on the field in the first quarter in an NFC Wild Card Round game at Bank of America Stadium. | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

The Case For Puka Nacua

In a vacuum, Nacua is the better wide receiver. He also has the much better quarterback and plays in the better offensive system. Quarterback Matthew Stafford is the potential MVP this season, and Sean McVay is one of the best offensive minds in the NFL with a Super Bowl championship also on his resume. The defense also has to pay attention to Davante Adams, opposite Nacua in the passing attack. His supporting case and talent are superior. Nacua played the Seahawks in Week 16, and he caught 12 passes for 225 yards and two touchdowns. When these teams played in Week 11, he caught seven passes for 75 yards.

The Case Against Puka Nacua

Nacua has a brutal matchup and is significantly more expensive on DraftKings. His DraftKings price is the highest of any player at $9,000, and he has the toughest matchup of the week for wide receivers. DraftKings ranks the Seahawks as the third-toughest matchup in the league. The Seahawks have been shutting down top wide receivers, and despite his past success, it won't be easy for him to produce in this game. In Week 16, Adams did not play. With Adams active, his volume still remains high, but he does significantly cut into his touchdown production.

WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Seattle Seahawks

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba (11) celebrates after a touchdown catch against the Atlanta Falcons in the fourth quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

The Case For Jaxon Smith-Njigba

JSN has a far better matchup and is a significantly cheaper option despite being the second most expensive option on DraftKings. The Rams' defense is ranked as the eighth-easiest option for wide receivers on DraftKings, and he is $1,000 cheaper at $8,000. In the two games they have played this season, he caught eight passes for 96 yards and a touchdown in Week 16, and in Week 11, he caught nine passes for 105 yards. He also doesn't have to deal with a player like Davante Adams opposite him, potentially having a huge game and cutting into his production.

The Case Against Jaxon Smith-Njigba

While JSN is the safer option on the surface, the potential for Sam Darnold to implode is going to loom large heading into this game. There is no other real option in the passing attack, so there is a chance that the defense is able to key in on him and limit his production. He also has less upside than Nacua does on any given week.

Puka Nacua vs. Jaxon Smith-Ngigba Conference Championship DFS Verdict

If you can afford Nacua, we are going with him. His volume and upside are too great to overlook. However, at his cost and in this matchup, JSN is still a great and very safe option if you can't fit Nacua in under your salary cap.

More Fantasy Sports On SI News: