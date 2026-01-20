Los Angeles Rams vs. Seattle Seahawks NFC Championship Fantasy Football Starts & Sits

After destroying the San Francisco 49ers last weekend, the top-seeded Seattle Seahawks will host the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday night. The Rams are coming off an overtime thriller over the Chicago Bears. These NFC West rivals will face off for the third time this season with the Super Bowl on the line. They split their regular-season matchups, with the home team winning both matchups in close matchups that finished 38 - 37 in favor of the Seahawks and 21 - 19 in favor of the Rams. Both games were played in the first half of the season.

The Rams offense is led by their star power with potential MVP quarterback Matthew Stafford, All-Pro wide receiver Puka Nacua, and future Hall of Famer Davante Adams. On defense, they are stocked with young playmakers. With Sean McVay at the helm with proven stars, it makes sense that they are just +2.5 underdogs on the road.

Seattle's offense is tough to trust with Sam Darnold under center. It feels like the entire football community is just waiting for him to turn into a pumpkin. They also lost one of the heads of their two-headed rushing attack last week when Zach Charbonnet went down with a knee injury. Kenneth Walker III and Jaxon Smith-Njigba will have to carry their offense. However, their defense is among the best in the league. While slowing down the Rams' potent offensive attack is a tall task, we expect the Seahawks' defense to come to play.

NFC Championship Fantasy Stars

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) throws a pass against the Chicago Bears during the second quarter of an NFC Divisional Round game at Soldier Field. | David Banks-Imagn Images

QB Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams

Stafford played like an MVP this season and didn't look hampered by his finger injury last week. We expect him to rise to the occasion once again in this one.

RB Kenneth Walker III, Seattle Seahawks

With Charbonnet sidelined, we expect Walker to see upwards of 20 opportunities in this game. With volume like that, he should have a massive game.

WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Seattle Seahawks

JSN has been a top star all season and will once again be the top weapon in Seattle this week. The Rams' defense is best to attack with wide receivers.

WR Puka Nacua, Los Angeles Rams

Nacua is an elite wide receiver and is considered a top option every week, regardless of the matchup. With that said, he'd be our second wideout on this slate behind JSN.

NFC Championship Potential Busts

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold (14) warms up prior to a game against the San Francisco 49ers in an NFC Divisional Round game at Lumen Field. | Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

QB Sam Darnold, Seattle Seahawks

We simply don't trust Darnold in a big game like this. The Rams' defense can get pressure and force turnovers. We'll be avoiding Darnold this week.

RB Kyren Williams, Los Angeles Rams

In their past two games, we have watched the Seahawks shut down Christian McCaffrey twice. The Rams will have to have success through the air because it won't come on the ground. Williams is a touchdown or bust option this week.

WR Cooper Kupp, Seattle Seahawks

At this point, Kupp is a washed-up former star. Don't get caught up in his name and cheap DFS price. He has a low floor and an even lower ceiling.

TE Colby Parkinson, Los Angeles Rams

Now that the Rams have three healthy tight ends, we aren't rolling the dice on any of them. If we were, it certainly wouldn't be the most expensive one in DFS formats.

NFC Conference Championship Other Options

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during pregame warm ups before the NFC Wild Card Round game between the Carolina Panthers and the Los Angeles Rams at Bank of America Stadium. | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

WR Davante Adams, Los Angeles Rams

Adams is who he is at this point. He's a red zone weapon who is more than capable of scoring touchdowns. However, he doesn't offer what he once did when it comes to consistent volume or yardage. If he scores a touchdown, you'll be happy; if he doesn't, you won't be.

WR Rashid Shaheed, Seattle Seahawks

Shaheed is a boom-or-bust option with incredible big-play upside. However, if he doesn't break a big play, he'll most likely give you next to nothing.

TE AJ Barner, Seattle Seahawks

Barner has been up and down this season. He didn't see a target last week and has totaled just 14 yards over his past two games, but those were huge blowouts. We expect the Seahawks to need to pass the ball more this week. Which should lead to more opportunities for Barner.

