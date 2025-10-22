Should Fantasy Football Owners Buy, Sell Or Hold On Giants QB Jaxson Dart?
The New York Giants suffered a hard-fought 33-32 loss versus the Denver Broncos on Sunday afternoon. Despite the loss, rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart managed the best performance of his young NFL career versus the best defense he’s faced so far.
The Broncos entered Week 7 with a top-10 ranked defense, the toughest test for Dart through his first four games as an NFL starter. The rookie completed 15 of his 33 passes, but managed career-highs with 283 yards through the air and three touchdowns, with a fourth touchdown on the ground.
Dart also managed his best fantasy production of the rookie season thus far and has shown an upward trend for owners through four games. Due to his output, he’s become a sought-after trade candidate in fantasy, entering Week 8.
The rookie signal-caller has helped the Giants to a 2-2 record through his first four starts, following an 0-3 start with veteran quarterback Russell Wilson at the helm. Over the past two weeks, he's been one of the top quarterbacks in fantasy football, but should owners considering a move for Dart buy, sell or hold as New York enters a crucial Week 8 showdown?
Jaxson Dart Fantasy Football Outlook
Entering Week 8, the Giants are set to take on the Philadelphia Eagles for the second time in three weeks. In Week 6, Dart managed 23.6 fantasy points, which set a season-high, and a QB3 finish among the position group. He followed that up with another QB3 finish in Week 7, with a 29.4-point outing versus Denver.
While two weeks ago it could’ve been hard to imagine such rapid progression from the rookie star, he’s managed two of his best performances versus two of the best defenses he’s squared off against thus far. Considering his previous two performances, he could carry such momentum into Week 8, fueled by a comeback loss against the Broncos.
Dart now finds himself among the top quarterbacks in fantasy nearing the halfway point of the season, adding to his trade value for owners considering a move involving the signal-caller.
Buy, Sell Or Hold On Dart?
Week 8 presents an ideal opportunity for quarterback-needy fantasy lineups to make a move for Dart. For those looking to trade for the rookie, working a trade prior to Sunday’s game could alleviate some of the return, should he manage another explosive performance.
Those looking to deal Dart should also move quickly to capitalize on his trade value. There are no guarantees against an Eagles squad finding its offensive footing.