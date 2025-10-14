Jaxson Dart, 2 More Fantasy Football Week 7 Waiver Wire Quarterbacks To Consider
Every fantasy football season reaches a turning point, the moment when rosters either solidify into contenders or begin to crumble under the weight of injuries, bye weeks, and fading stars. We’re nearing that stage now, and it’s the time of year when managers start looking for stability wherever they can find it. The waiver wire becomes less about chasing upside and more about securing reliability, depth, and a spark of momentum to survive the grind of the midseason stretch.
At quarterback, that search often leads to unexpected places. After Week 1, some managers flocked to New York Jets QB Justin Fields, who is battling consistency issues. Players once dismissed as stopgaps or placeholders can suddenly emerge as difference-makers, fueled by opportunity, improved schemes, or simply good timing. A good add here or there can change the trajectory of an entire season, and Week 7 offers a few intriguing possibilities for managers willing to look beyond the obvious.
Note: These quarterbacks are rostered in 50% or fewer of Yahoo fantasy football leagues.
Jaxson Dart, New York Giants (32% rostered)
The New York Giants have a pulse again, and Jaxson Dart is the reason why. The rookie quarterback delivered a signature performance last Thursday, helping the Giants take down the Philadelphia Eagles 34-17 with 195 passing yards, 58 rushing yards, and two total touchdowns. His dual-threat ability gives New York’s offense an edge it hasn’t had in years and fantasy managers a fresh source of production at one of the game’s thinnest positions.
Dart has rushed for at least 50 yards in each of his three starts, joining rare company among rookie quarterbacks. He’s averaging more than nine carries per game, and that floor alone keeps him fantasy relevant even when the passing numbers lag behind. Through three outings, Dart has logged 19.8, 17.6, and 23.6 fantasy points, finishing inside the top 12 twice.
He’s also shown surprising poise under pressure, using his legs to extend plays and convert in the red zone. His 30.4% share of New York’s red zone rushes trails only a handful of quarterbacks league-wide. The schedule isn’t favorable with games upcoming at Denver, at Philadelphia, then home against San Francisco, but the rushing baseline makes Dart relatively matchup-proof. For managers looking for long-term upside, this is the week to act before he’s gone.
Dart and the Giants are headed to the Mile High City to play the Denver Broncos at 4:05 p.m. ET on CBS.
Sam Darnold, Seattle Seahawks (38%)
Sam Darnold is quietly playing some of the best football of his career. He followed up his breakout game against the Buccaneers with another efficient showing in Week 6, throwing for 295 yards and two touchdowns in a 20-12 win over Jacksonville. His 10.9 yards per attempt and 121.7 passer rating were both among the top marks of the weekend, and his command of the Seahawks’ offense continues to improve with each start.
For fantasy purposes, Darnold has been one of the steadiest quarterbacks of the past month. He’s thrown multiple touchdowns in four of his last five games and scored at least 16.0 fantasy points in every one of them. His chemistry with Jaxon Smith-Njigba has turned Seattle’s offense into a more dynamic unit, while his accuracy and decision-making have reached career highs.
This week’s matchup against Houston is far from easy, and Seattle’s bye in Week 8 complicates things, but Darnold’s long-term trajectory makes him a worthy stash. He’s averaging 274 yards and 2.3 touchdowns per game over his last four, numbers that belong in the top 10 among fantasy quarterbacks. Managers who can afford to wait through the upcoming lull could be rewarded with a reliable every-week option down the stretch.
Darnold and the Seahawks host the Houston Texans on Monday at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN.
Aaron Rodgers, Pittsburgh Steelers (20%)
Aaron Rodgers might not be putting up vintage numbers, but he’s starting to look comfortable in Pittsburgh. The 41-year-old quarterback completed 70% of his passes for 235 yards and two touchdowns in the Steelers’ 23-9 win over the Browns, delivering his second-best fantasy performance of the season. He’s now thrown for multiple scores in consecutive games and is doing so with an approach built on rhythm and efficiency rather than flash.
Rodgers’ average depth of target ranks near the bottom among starters, but his 7.8 yards per attempt and mistake-free play have kept Pittsburgh steady in the AFC North race. For fantasy managers, that translates to a low-ceiling, high-floor option — the kind of quarterback who won’t win you a week but won’t lose it either.
Thursday night brings a juicy matchup against Cincinnati. The Bengals have been shredded through the air, giving up 263.2 passing yards, 2.2 touchdowns, and 19.3 fantasy points per game to quarterbacks over the past five weeks. Rodgers also draws a revenge game against his former team, the Green Bay Packers, in Week 8. He’s not someone to stash through difficult stretches, but for back-to-back favorable matchups, the veteran’s efficiency makes him a strong short-term play.
Rodgers and the Steelers are on the road to play the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday at 8:15 p.m. ET on Prime Video.