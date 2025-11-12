Should Fantasy Football Owners Buy, Sell Or Hold On Jaguars WR Parkers Washington?
An injury-riddled Jacksonville Jaguars squad endured another narrow loss in Week 10, suffering a 36-29 defeat at the hands of the Houston Texans in a divisional showdown on Sunday. Quarterback Trevor Lawrence helped the Jaguars get out to a 29-10 lead entering the fourth quarter, but 26 unanswered points from Houston proved too much for Jacksonville to overcome.
The Jaguars’ passing attack was without its leading tandem of Brian Thomas Jr. and Travis Hunter for Sunday’s game, as recent trade acquisition Jakobi Meyers made his debut with the team. Thomas was limited throughout the week due to an ankle injury, while Hunter was placed on IR following a non-contact injury to his knee. The rookie sensation underwent season-ending surgery earlier this week, putting a cap on his first year in the NFL.
With all the injuries to the Jaguars’ receiving corps, third-year wideout Parker Washington has stepped up, offering valuable depth and production to Jacksonville’s passing game. So far this season, Washington has racked up 330 receiving yards and two touchdowns on 28 receptions. With an expanded role imminent, fantasy owners have begun buying Washington’s fantasy stock over the last few weeks.
Is it too soon to buy on the budding receiver? Or is now the time to make a move for the wideout before his value continues its rapid climb? Here’s our take on Washington’s fantasy stock entering Week 11.
Parker Washington Fantasy Football Outlook
The Jaguars will host the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 11, looking to overcome a 1-3 mark over their last four games. Coming off a season-high 17.9-fantasy point effort among PPR leagues, Washington looks poised to continue his notable streak of production over the past few weeks. With Thomas questionable entering the Week 11 showdown, Washington could sustain his expanded role in Jacksonville’s offense for another week.
The Chargers’ secondary will present a tough matchup for Washington and the Jaguars’ passing attack, entering the weekend as a top-five pass defense in the NFL, but his recent trend of volume and production offer a relatively safe floor for fantasy owners this weekend.
Buy, Sell Or Hold On Washington
Receiver-needy fantasy lineups shouldn’t wait on adding Washington. As of Wednesday morning, the Jaguars receiver is available on waivers in well over half of fantasy leagues throughout all platforms, according to FantasyPros’ roster data. Washington could offer valuable depth and immediate contributions for a number of lineups, especially in PPR leagues.
Those looking to trade Washington should capitalize on his recent trend of production. The star wideout’s stock could take a notable hit with a lowly Week 11 effort, along with Thomas’ anticipated return over the next few weeks. Whether you’re looking to claim Washington off waivers, or working to move the receiver in a trade, now is the time to move.