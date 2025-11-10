Alec Pierce, Parker Washington Lead Week 11 Wide Receiver Waiver Wire Pickups
We are now through 10 weeks, and we are heading into Week 11. It is time for the final stretch before the fantasy football playoffs. This is the time we have to make the right decisions and key moves on our waiver wire. Especially for those of you whose trade deadline has passed or will be passing in the coming days. The wide receivers have been tough this season thanks to all the injuries to both them and their quarterbacks. That doesn't look like it will be changing any time soon, so we have to hit on our pickups. These are the wide receiver waiver wire pickups for Week 11.
Alec Pierce, Indianapolis Colts
Pierce has been playing great and caught his first touchdown of the season in Week 10. He caught four passes for 84 yards and a TD. Over the past four weeks, he has totaled 17 receptions for 366 yards and a TD. Josh Downs has faded into the back, and Daniel Jones loves to target Pierce deep downfield. He should be owned in every league. We have seen him have both a high-floor, failing to hit 50 yards just once this season in a 48-yard performance, and he has a ton of upside thanks to his big-play ability.
Parker Washington, Jacksonville Jaguars
Things can change in Jacksonville thanks to the Jakobi Myers acquisition; however, Washington was once again the top target for the Jags this week. While he finished with just three receptions for 33 yards and a TD, he saw seven targets. The next closest receiver in targets was Meyers with three targets. Even if Washington is jumped by Meyers as the WR1 for the Jags, which is likely, he should still hold value. Especially while Brian Thomas Jr is sidelined.
Tez Johnson, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Johnson has been impressive for the Bucs. His film has been more impressive than his numbers, but fantasy owners won't be complaining this week after he caught four passes for 42 yards and two touchdowns. That's now five TDs over the past five games. If he's going to keep finding the end zone, we have no reason to believe he won't, then he is a great pickup if he's still sitting on your waiver wire.
Mack Hollins, New England Patriots
With Kayshon Boutte out in Week 10, Hollins stepped up and led the Pats with 10 targets. He finished with six receptions for 106 yards. If Boutte misses another game, which is very possible with New England playing again on Thursday, Hollins becomes a very interesting flex option.
Adonai Mitchell, New York Jets
We feel obligated to mention Mitchell, although we would never pick up a Jets wide receiver. Nevertheless, it looks like Garrett Wilson could be set to miss time again after re-aggravating his knee injury. That could leave the recently acquired Mitchell as their potential WR1. Unfortunately, he's not a very good wide receiver, and his quarterback is terrible. Still, he runs fast and could see a decent number of targets.