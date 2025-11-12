Should Fantasy Football Owners Buy, Sell Or Hold On Packers QB Jordan Love?
Jordan Love and the Green Bay Packers suffered a 10-7 loss at the hands of the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday Night Football. Week 10 marked the second consecutive week that Green Bay’s offense failed to eclipse 14 points for the second consecutive week, enduring a loss for the second straight game.
An injury to star tight end Tucker Kraft has hindered Green Bay’s offensive success over the past several weeks, and a combination of struggles from the quarterback and head coach have played a direct role in the Packers’ 0-2 record over their last two games. Despite his success for much of the season, Love hasn’t thrown for a touchdown since Week 8 and has raised concerns among fantasy football owners.
Love managed just 7.8 points in Week 10, marking his worst fantasy performance of the season. The star quarterback’s recent struggles have raised concerns over the sustainability of his fantasy production, as he’s regressed in each of his last two games. Entering Week 11, fantasy owners could be tasked with the decision to buy, sell or hold on Love’s fantasy stock going forward.
Jordan Love Fantasy Football Outlook
Week 11 could present an ideal opportunity for Love and the Packers offense to bounce back versus the lowly New York Giants. New York enters the weekend with a 2-8 record on the season, fresh off firing former head coach Brian Daboll earlier this week. Facing one of the bottom 10 defenses in the NFL could allow Love to find looks in the passing game after sputtering in Weeks 9 and 10.
New York’s secondary ranks 23rd in the NFL in pass defense through 10 games, something that doesn’t project to improve within one week. Love and Green Bay’s passing game projects to bounce back in a big way this weekend.
Buy, Sell Or Hold On Love?
Despite his inconsistency over the last few games, Love enters Week 11 ranked as QB14 in fantasy, with a 28.3-point performance under his belt as recently as Week 8. Green Bay’s passing attack should return to form upon Kraft’s return, which will allow Love to re-ignite his connection with one of the top tight ends in football this season.
Fantasy owners in need of quarterback help should consider a move for Love, as his price tag is at its season-low coming off back-to-back quiet performances. Some may be able to land the Packers signal-caller off waivers. Love is rostered in roughly 81% of leagues across all fantasy platforms and makes a quality buy-low option at quarterback this week.