Fantasy Football Buy, Sell, or Hold: Is Jordan Love a Trade Block Candidate?
This day in age, it takes a scrambling quarterback to reach new heights in fantasy football. Unlike 20 years ago, everyone is mobile. Josh Allen, Pat Mahomes, Lamar Jackson, even Baker Mayfield all run all the time. With the exception of Dak Prescott, it is very rare for any top quarterback to be a pocket passer. That is what the issue has become with Jordan Love. The Packers have an elite NFL offense, but Love is still just the QB16 in fantasy football.
2025 Stats: Jordan Love
205 Yards per Game, 10 Touchdowns, 2 Interceptions | 24 Rushes, 110 Yards, 3 Fumbles Lost
In years past, Love has been a statue in the pocket. This year, not so much. He has been willing to scramble out and make things happen. However, he is still not a big run threat. Unlike many other quarterbacks, he will very rarely score a rushing touchdown. If he does, it will be no more than twice on the season if he gets lucky. It is not in his style of quarterbacking.
Since Josh Jacobs has arrived, this offense has been a run-first unit. This had Jacobs finished 2024 as the RB5 (Non-PPR). They are 3rd lowest this season in pass rate and they were the exact same a year ago.
Rest-of-Season Outlook
The Packers are run-first and it works. They are 4-2 and look to compete for the NFC North title. This makes it very difficult to have any high-upside listed for Love. He will remain to pass in the low 200's per game and have minimal rushing ability. Their receiving core is good, but not elite. This is the offense they run.
Love finished 2024 as the QB17. He is tracking for that same path. If stock lies heavily in this offense, it is with Jacobs and Tucker Kraft, no one else. This is further reason as to why Matthew Golden has struggled to meet his ultimate upside as a true WR1.
Buy, Sell, or Hold: Jordan Love
Love can get you good output in any given week. He will lack to be able to meet high upside, but he cant get you consistent points. Love has not scored any less than 12 Points this season, but only once exceeded 22 Points. The Packers are only passing the ball at a 45% rate in the red zone. Most weeks we can, and likely will throw a touchdown given the level of this offense. He will rarely score more than twice.
In a single QB league, Love is not tradeable. In fact, he can be dropped. Quarterbacks are streamable in these leagues and he is a prime streamer option. Love should not be your starting quarterback many weeks.
In a 2-QB league, Love is worthwhile. In fact, he is a very consistent QB2 on your team. He upside is limited, but he also has a high-floor. I cannot see Love finishing any better than QB12 but if healthy, he should not be any worse than QB20. I would hold onto him unless you can get ambitious returns, which is doubtful.