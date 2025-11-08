Fantasy Sports

Should Fantasy Football Owners Panic About Buccaneers WR Emeka Egbuka?

After quiet performances in his last three games, fantasy owners could be concerned about star wide receiver Emeka Egbuka.

Ethen Hutton

Oct 26, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Emeka Egbuka (2) runs for a gain during the first quarter against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
Oct 26, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Emeka Egbuka (2) runs for a gain during the first quarter against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome. / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have battled injuries throughout the first half of the NFL season, emerging with a 6-2 record through their first eight games. Tampa Bay’s passing attack has helped keep the team afloat despite absences from key contributors due to injury. 

Ohio State rookie receiver Emeka Egbuka burst onto the scene, with veteran wideouts Mike Evans and Chris Godwin nursing injuries to start the season. Egbuka was one of fantasy football’s top wide receivers through the first nine weeks of the season, posting nearly 20.5 points per week among PPR leagues in his first five games. 

Since his season-high 31.3-point effort in Week 5, Egbuka has endured his share of fantasy struggles. Over his last three games, Egbuka has failed to eclipse 10.0 PPR points, averaging just 6.9 points from Weeks 6 to 8. 

Coming off a Week 9 bye, the Buccaneers will host one of the NFL’s top teams, as the 7-2 New England Patriots come to town. Tampa Bay will be without several key contributors once again, as Godwin and running back Bucky Irving are slated to miss this Week 10 showdown. 

With Egbuka coming off his slowest fantasy stretch of the season, fantasy owners could be concerned over his production during the second half of the season. But is now the time to panic over Egbuka’s fantasy slump?

Emeka Egbuka Fantasy Football Outlook

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Emeka Egbuka, Fantasy Footbal
Sep 28, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Emeka Egbuka (2) looks on during the fourth quarter against Philadelphia Eagles at Raymond James Stadium. / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Despite recent struggles, I’m confident in the likelihood of Egbuka bouncing back against a stout Patriots squad. Evans and Egbuka are set to dominate the target share versus the NFL’s 20th-ranked pass defense. As New England keys in on Tampa Bay’s rushing attack, looks could open for Egbuka in the passing game. Baker Mayfield will continue to get the ball to his star rookie, despite his recent struggles, as the Buccaneers look to build on a stellar performance through their first eight games of the season. 

Fantasy Owners Shouldn’t Panic About Egbuka

While his production has dipped over recent weeks, the volume has been there for Egbuka in the passing game. The first-round pick has seen 21 targets over his last two games, offering reason for optimism from fantasy owners entering a favorable individual matchup versus an inconsistent Patriots secondary. 

Egbuka has cemented his role as one of the offense’s premier weapons and will continue to see consistent volume, presenting opportunity to bounce back from a production outlook. 

Read More Fantasy On SI News

feed

Published |Modified
Ethen Hutton
ETHEN HUTTON

Ethen Hutton is a MLB, WNBA, College, and Fantasy contributor at On SI. Previously, he's covered the NBA, WNBA and NFL for Sportskeeda. Hutton is also a passionate fantasy football player and an immense music lover.

Home/DFS