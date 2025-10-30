Fantasy Sports

Emeka Egbuka And 3 More Fantasy Football Buy-Low Targets Ahead Of Week 9

With Emeka Egbuka coming off three straight performances of under 10 fantasy points, now is the perfect time to buy low while his value is at its lowest—along with three other fantasy football buy-low targets heading into Week 9.

Ryan Shea

Sep 21, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Emeka Egbuka (2) receives a pass against the New York Jets in the second quarter at Raymond James Stadium.
Sep 21, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Emeka Egbuka (2) receives a pass against the New York Jets in the second quarter at Raymond James Stadium. / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
We’re entering Week 9 of the fantasy football season, and it’s time for another round of buy-low candidates. Buying low means targeting players at their lowest value before they break out and start producing at a high level. If you missed last week’s list, you can check it out here. Now, let’s dive into this week’s top buy-low options.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers WR Emeka Egbuka

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Emeka Egbuka fantasy football buy-low target
Oct 26, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Emeka Egbuka (2) runs for a gain past New Orleans Saints cornerback Quincy Riley (29) during the third quarter at Caesars Superdome. / Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

Egbuka is coming off his three worst games of the season, posting 4.4 fantasy points in Week 6, 9.8 in Week 7, and 6.5 in Week 8. Despite the dip in production, he remains the WR7 overall in fantasy, averaging 15.4 points per game. His volume is still strong, with 25 combined targets over the past three weeks and 63 total on the season—leading all Buccaneers receivers. He also tops the team in wide receiver snaps with 421, ahead of Sterling Shepard’s 305 and Tez Johnson’s 200. Now is the perfect time to buy low on Egbuka before he bounces back.

Cincinnati Bengals WR Tee Higgins

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins fantasy football buy-low target
Oct 26, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (5) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the second quarter against the New York Jets at Paycor Stadium. / Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

Higgins currently ranks as the WR34 in fantasy, averaging 10.6 points per game. While he’s only topped 15 fantasy points once this season, he’s posted at least 11.2 points in five different weeks, showcasing solid consistency. The Bengals’ offense continues to produce for wide receivers, with Ja’Marr Chase leading the league as the WR1 overall. Now is the time to buy low on Higgins before he breaks out—he could be a difference-maker down the stretch and help you win your league.

Washington Commanders WR Deebo Samuel

Washington Commanders wide receiver Deebo Samuel Sr. fantasy football buy-low candidate
Sep 28, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Washington Commanders wide receiver Deebo Samuel Sr. (1) runs against Atlanta Falcons safety Billy Bowman Jr. (33) during the first quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. / Brett Davis-Imagn Images


Samuel is currently the WR21 overall, averaging 14.0 points per game. He’s coming off two disappointing performances—5.4 points in Week 6 and 4.2 points in Week 8—after missing Week 7 due to injury. However, he has four games of at least 17 fantasy points, demonstrating his upside within the Commanders’ offense. Now is the perfect time to buy low on Samuel before he bounces back.

Los Angeles Chargers WR Quentin Johnston

Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Quentin Johnston fantasy football buy-low target
[US, Mexico & Canada customers only] Sep 5, 2025; Sao Paulo, BRAZIL; Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Quentin Johnston (1) in action during the first quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs at Corinthians Arena. / Jean Carniel/Reuters via Imagn Images

Johnston is coming off his worst performance of the season in Week 8 against the Vikings, where he didn’t record a single catch or target. Despite that, he remains the WR22 overall in fantasy, averaging 13.9 points per game, and has scored at least 11 points in five of the seven weeks he’s played. He ranks second among Chargers receivers in snaps with 391 (behind Ladd McConkey's 443), third in overall targets with 47 (behind McConkey's 68 and Keenan Allen’s 70), and third in red-zone targets with six (behind McConkey's 9 and Allen’s 11). Even when overshadowed by teammates, Johnston maintains a key role in the Chargers’ offense. Buy him now while his value is at its lowest.

