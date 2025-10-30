Emeka Egbuka And 3 More Fantasy Football Buy-Low Targets Ahead Of Week 9
We’re entering Week 9 of the fantasy football season, and it’s time for another round of buy-low candidates. Buying low means targeting players at their lowest value before they break out and start producing at a high level. If you missed last week’s list, you can check it out here. Now, let’s dive into this week’s top buy-low options.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers WR Emeka Egbuka
Egbuka is coming off his three worst games of the season, posting 4.4 fantasy points in Week 6, 9.8 in Week 7, and 6.5 in Week 8. Despite the dip in production, he remains the WR7 overall in fantasy, averaging 15.4 points per game. His volume is still strong, with 25 combined targets over the past three weeks and 63 total on the season—leading all Buccaneers receivers. He also tops the team in wide receiver snaps with 421, ahead of Sterling Shepard’s 305 and Tez Johnson’s 200. Now is the perfect time to buy low on Egbuka before he bounces back.
Cincinnati Bengals WR Tee Higgins
Higgins currently ranks as the WR34 in fantasy, averaging 10.6 points per game. While he’s only topped 15 fantasy points once this season, he’s posted at least 11.2 points in five different weeks, showcasing solid consistency. The Bengals’ offense continues to produce for wide receivers, with Ja’Marr Chase leading the league as the WR1 overall. Now is the time to buy low on Higgins before he breaks out—he could be a difference-maker down the stretch and help you win your league.
Washington Commanders WR Deebo Samuel
Samuel is currently the WR21 overall, averaging 14.0 points per game. He’s coming off two disappointing performances—5.4 points in Week 6 and 4.2 points in Week 8—after missing Week 7 due to injury. However, he has four games of at least 17 fantasy points, demonstrating his upside within the Commanders’ offense. Now is the perfect time to buy low on Samuel before he bounces back.
Los Angeles Chargers WR Quentin Johnston
Johnston is coming off his worst performance of the season in Week 8 against the Vikings, where he didn’t record a single catch or target. Despite that, he remains the WR22 overall in fantasy, averaging 13.9 points per game, and has scored at least 11 points in five of the seven weeks he’s played. He ranks second among Chargers receivers in snaps with 391 (behind Ladd McConkey's 443), third in overall targets with 47 (behind McConkey's 68 and Keenan Allen’s 70), and third in red-zone targets with six (behind McConkey's 9 and Allen’s 11). Even when overshadowed by teammates, Johnston maintains a key role in the Chargers’ offense. Buy him now while his value is at its lowest.