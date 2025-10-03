Fantasy Sports

Data Driven IDP Cheat Sheet And Fantasy Football Rankings for Week 5

Get the ultimate Week 5 IDP cheat sheet and rankings with data-driven insights into defensive matchups, cornerback stats, and fantasy football start/sit edges.

Detroit Lions cornerback Terrion Arnold (0) celebrates a play against Seattle Seahawks during the second half at Ford Field in Detroit on Monday, Sept. 30, 2024.
As Cincinnati Bengals’ players have crushed the fantasy world over the first four weeks, there is a glimmer of hope that one of their star wide receivers will play well this week. 

The Lions drafted CB Terrion Arnold with the 24th overall selection in 2024. In his rookie season, he allowed 50 catches for 660 yards and four touchdowns on 90 targets, leading to receivers scoring 140.00 fantasy points in PRR leagues (8.24 per game). His play has been below-par over the first four games (18/264/2 on 24 targets – 75% completion rate while allowing 14.6 yards per catch). Receivers scored 56.30 fantasy points (14.75 per game).

Detroit lost CB D.J. Reed last week due to a hamstring issue, pushing CB Rock Ya-Sin into the starting lineup, who has had minimal playing time over the past two seasons. The Bengals should try to get size advantages vs. CB Khalil Dorsey (5’8” and 185 Lbs.) and CB Amik Robertson (5’9” and 185 lbs.) with Tee Higgins. 

CB Kaiir Elam continues to lead the NFL in yards allowed (17/269/3 on 24 targets) and fantasy points allowed (61.90). He’ll have a date with WR Garrett Wilson this Sunday, who is on a career pace in all receiving categories (27/311/3) except targets (38 – 9.5 per game ~ 9.9 in 0223

The second-worst cornerback this year in fantasy points allowed (60.60) per Pro Football Reference is CB Tyson Campbell (17/256/3 on 32 targets). He has held receivers to a low completion rate (53.1%), but they are gaining 15.1 yards per catch. The Kansas City Chiefs should try to get WR Xavier Worthy matched up with him on many plays.

Check out our full Week 5 IDP Fantasy Football Rankings!

Defensive Players Who Allow The Most Receiving Yards In 2025

Here are the top 15 defensive players who gave up the most receiving yards this year:

Week 5 IDP Cheat Sheet
Before this year, I compiled a Google Sheet with the 2024 advanced defensive statistics from Pro Football Reference. The goal was to gain a deeper understanding of what was happening on the defensive side of the ball for weekly WR/CB matchups and identify potential players to start in the DFS market. Finding defensive statistics is a challenge on the free open market, as many outlets score plays differently on the defensive side of the ball.

Here’s a link to my preseason write-up on the data provided by Pro Football Reference, and a description of my added fantasy stat breakdowns: 

2025 Fantasy Football IDP Cheat Sheet: Defensive Stats And Insights You Need

LB Jordyn Brooks took over the league lead in combined tackles (44), just ahead of these five players:

  • Tyrel Dodson, Miami Dolphins (42)
  • Bobby Wagner, Washington Commanders (42)
  • Quay Walker, Green Bay Packers (42)
  • Jamien Sherwood, New York Jets (40)
  • Tremaine Edmunds, Chicago Bears (40)

LB Byron Young is tied with LB Brian Burns for the most sacks (5), DE Carl Granderson, Rashan Gary, and Nik Bonitto are just off the pace with 4.5 sacks.

CB Benford (16/143/4 on 24 targets) has allowed the most touchdowns. Ten other players have given up three touchdowns.

Note: the IDP scoring in the above grid is only based on the stats provided by Pro Football Reference.

I used these scoring values to create IDP totals:

  • Tackle (1.5 fantasy points) – Pro Football Reference only offered combined tackles, so I treated two assisted tackles as a full tackle
  • Sacks (4.0 fantasy points)
  • Interceptions (5.0 fantasy points)

These are the scoring data points that I’m lacking:

  • Tackle for a loss: 2 points
  • Forced fumble: 4 points
  • Fumble recovery: 4 points
  • Defended Passes: 1.5 points
  • Defensive touchdown: 6 points
  • Safety: 2 points

Published |Modified
