Stefon Diggs Super Bowl LX DFS Player Profile, Best Prop Bets to Attempt To Win

Super Bowl analysis continues on with our team at Fantasy Sports On SI. We have been attacking DFS in many angles, and we will continue to do so. If you stick around to the end of this piece, we will (try to) award you with some great player props for the big game. In today's edition, I cover Stefon Diggs of the New England Patriots. What is he in for? Is he usable? Listen up...

DFS Player Profile

Price: $9,600 (FanDuel) | $8,600 (DraftKings)

Average Score: 10.08 Points (FanDuel) | 12.5 Points (DraftKings)

Opponent Rank: 4th (FanDuel) | 6th (DraftKings)

Receptions per Game: 4.8

Targets per Game: 5.95

Yards per Game: 54.3

Touchdowns (Inc. Playoffs): 5

When it comes to the value of Diggs, he will be much better on DraftKings. Diggs averages just over 1.0x of salary on FanDuel, but nearly 1.5x of salary on DraftKings. Diggs is a legendary Wide Receiver and the sure-fire WR1 for the Patriots. He will lack the touchdown upside of others, but he can hope to provide PPR value. In my own analysis, Diggs is not a high-leverage DFS item for the Super Bowl.

I also love to scale risk versus reward. This is that comparison:

Risk Factors: Reduced Touchdown Probability, Bad Coverage Matchup Could Result in a Flop

Reward: Patriots WR1 (Spread Offense)

DFS Start 'Em, Sit 'Em

Stefon Diggs played in a Championship game for 3 different franchises.



Minnesota

Buffalo

New England



Now he gets to play in his first Super Bowl.



What a Journey. pic.twitter.com/wR2NkOroOX — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) January 25, 2026

I find Diggs to be a more risky play. His upside is not all that high with a 21% Target Share, and being 3rd in Team Receiving Touchdowns. Given Diggs' matchup, he will have about a 15% chance to score. Even if he does that, he may still not hit 2x of salary.

Best Stefon Diggs Prop Bets

Over 4.5 Receptions -114

Math speaks, and math tells all. Diggs is averaging (5.8) Receptions per Game, including the playoffs. This is a solid amount over his game projection. Despite a tough matchup, the Patriots will be in a passing script, per the Vegas line of Patriots +4.5. Diggs also has an elite catch-rate of (82.8%), so the man can be trusted to haul in his targets.

Under 43.5 Yards -110

In 12-of-20 games played this year, Diggs failed to elapse (43) Yards. When facing Top-10 coverage units, Diggs has failed to elapse (20) Yards in 4-of-6 meetings. He did actually achieve 100+ Yards twice, but against volatile units in the Bills and Panthers. His failures came against the Browns, Bengals, and the Broncos, Chargers in the playoffs. On average, he should fail to reach so, being more outliers in his breakouts than his failures.

100+ Yards +920

This totally contradicts our under bet. However, I am a man of numbers. The numbers pan out here. Diggs still has 2-of-6 games against Top-10 defenses with 100+ Yards (33%). He has 5-of-20 games this season with 100+ Yards (25%). Though, unlikely to happen, +920 is well beyond reason here. We must take the value if we desire to have some fun on Super Bowl Sunday. They will be in a pass-script, more often that not.

